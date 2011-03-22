WEEK IN REVIEW: 3/14 – 3/18

Market Review

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE – (1.54%)

S&P 500 – (1.92%)

NASDAQ – (2.71%)

Notable Winners (Weekly Return)

SWN: 11.44%

BTU: 11.20%

CNX: 10.94%

COG: 10.11%

LO: 9.78%

Notable Losers (Weekly Return)

MHS:  (13.69%)

FFIV:  (12.68%)

COH:  (11.14%)

NKE:  (10.99%)

JDSU:  (10.96%)

Names Trading Within 5% of their 200 SMA

