WEEK IN REVIEW: 3/14 – 3/18

Market Review
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE – (1.54%)
S&P 500 – (1.92%)
NASDAQ – (2.71%)
Notable Winners (Weekly Return)
SWN: 11.44%
BTU: 11.20%
CNX: 10.94%
COG: 10.11%
LO: 9.78%
Notable Losers (Weekly Return)
MHS: (13.69%)
FFIV: (12.68%)
COH: (11.14%)
NKE: (10.99%)
JDSU: (10.96%)
Names Trading Within 5% of their 200 SMA
Click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/week-in-review-314-318
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.