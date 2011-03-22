WEEK IN REVIEW: 3/14 – 3/18





HedgeFundLIVE-

Market Review

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE – (1.54%)

S&P 500 – (1.92%)

NASDAQ – (2.71%)

Notable Winners (Weekly Return)

SWN: 11.44%

BTU: 11.20%

CNX: 10.94%

COG: 10.11%

LO: 9.78%

Notable Losers (Weekly Return)

MHS: (13.69%)

FFIV: (12.68%)

COH: (11.14%)

NKE: (10.99%)

JDSU: (10.96%)

Names Trading Within 5% of their 200 SMA

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/week-in-review-314-318

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.