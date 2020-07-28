Venus Et Fleur co-founder Seema Bansal describes her style as comfortable and chic. Here's what she wore every day for a week.

Seema Bansal Chadha Seema Bansal walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

Seema Bansal, the co-founder of Venus Et Fleur, walked Insider through a week in her wardrobe.

Bansal started the company, which sells real flower bouquets that last for a year, with her husband, Sunny Chadha, in 2015.

Since she’s been working from home and going to Venus Et Fleur’s Los Angeles office a few days a week, Bansal has been balancing getting dressed up and staying comfortable.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Seema Bansal disrupted the floral industry when she and her husband, Sunny Chadha, started Venus Et Fleur in 2015.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur’s company is a celebrity favourite and most known for the fact that its real flowers last a year. The couple started the company because they wanted to “elevate the floral industry by creating gifts and arrangements evocative of luxury, magic, and beauty,” according to the brand’s website.

Speaking to Insider, Bansal described her style as comfortable and chic. Bansal said she’s a big fan of buying clothes she knows she will constantly wear instead of shopping for strictly on-trend pieces.

“I love my feminine style, and I like to look put-together, but I absolutely need to feel comfortable,” she said.

As part of Insider’s fashion series, A Week In My Wardrobe, we asked Bansal to give us a look at her outfits for seven days. Here’s what she wore during a week in June.

Editor’s note: Prices and links to clothing have been provided where available at the time of writing.

On Monday, Bansal wore a pink slip dress with a sweater over the top to head into Venus Et Fleur’s LA office.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal wore a midi skirt and sweater.

Bansal splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles, as her company has offices on both coasts. Typically, she likes to visit the office at least two days a week.

For a day in LA, Bansal wore a $US118 Wilfred pink slip dress with a $US198 Wilfred cashmere sweater. Both items were from Aritzia. She added $US950 Chanel sneakers, a black Jacquemus handbag, and gold jewellery. The products in the colours she wore were sold out at the time of writing.

“I love wearing a chunky sweater with a slip dress and sneakers because it’s elevated but still comfortable and keeps me cosy in the office,” she said.

On Tuesday, Bansal wore a matching blue set to go for socially-distanced drinks with her husband and friends.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal admitted she has become a big fan of wearing coordinated sets since quarantine started.

For her night out, Bansal wore a $US128 Aritzia corset camisole with a matching pair of cargo pants for $US198. She added a $US275 Babaton blazer, also from Aritzia.

“I love this set because it’s nostalgic and reminds me of the ’90s,” Bansal said. “I was excited to finally get to dress up a bit and have drinks and dinner outside as things are finally opening back up in LA.”

Bansal said that she’s a fan of wearing Aritzia because it’s a store she’s been shopping at since she was a teenager.

“Everything is really simple and classic,” she said.

On Wednesday, Bansal sported a pop of colour for a drive through Malibu with her husband.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal’s philosophy when it comes to fashion is wearing outfits that are comfortable and chic.

After being stuck at home for months, Bansal and her husband decided to head for a drive and enjoy some sushi and tacos along the way.

For the occasion, she wore a $US25 Aritzia T-shirt, Prada shorts that were sold out at the time of writing, a $US95 fedora, and blue Chanel sandals.

Bansal said that she likes to invest in accessories, like the Chanel sandals she wore on this day, compared with her everyday clothing.

“I would say I splurge more on accessories and less on my actual day-to-day clothing,” she said. “Throw on a cute bag or a cute pair of shoes, and your outfit is completely different from what it would have been.”

On Thursday, Bansal dressed up with jeans and a halter top for a day of remote meetings.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal said that she buys a new pair of jeans every few months.

Since Bansal had virtual meetings on her schedule, she dressed up a bit in a $US280 Jacquemus halter top, $US39.90 Zara jeans, and $US1,295 grey satin Manolo Blahnik mules.

Bansal said that she can’t live without her accessories, such as the green Hermès Mini Kelly bag she wore this day.

“My handbags are my children,” she said.

On Friday, Bansal turned to what she calls her “most cherished” work-from-home outfit: a matching brown loungewear set.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal said that she wears this outfit all the time.

Bansal said that she often wears this outfit from Aritzia, which includes a $US70 Tna hoodie and matching $US60 Tna joggers.

“It’s the most comfortable thing, and I hope they make it in more colours because I would buy every single one,” she said.

On Saturday, Bansal wore a colourful workout outfit.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal said she likes to throw on workout clothes as a way to get her in the mindset to exercise.

On Saturday, Bansal followed a virtual exercise class from Melissa Wood Health while wearing an $US88 Alo pullover sweatshirt, as well as leggings and a sports bra from Morgan Stewart that were sold out at the time of writing.

“I like to wear workout clothes first thing in the morning because it motivates me to work out in the afternoon or evenings,” Bansal said.

On Sunday, Bansal ran errands in a SKIMS bodysuit and oversized jacket.

Seema Bansal Chadha Bansal said she will never get rid of her collection of jackets.

Bansal had a full day on the go that included stopping by the office, having a lunch meeting, and visiting a Venus Et Fleur’s new store.

She wore a $US68 SKIMS mid-thigh sculpting bodysuit, a $US198 jacket from Aritzia that was on sale for $US59.99 at the time of writing, and the same $US95 fedora she wore on Wednesday.

She finished the outfit with a pair of Hermès sandals that were sold out at the time of writing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.