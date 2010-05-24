Week Already Off To A Weak Start: Nikkei Down, S&P Futures Down

The weekend’s long over, and once again, investors are in the mood to sell.



Kicking things off is the Nikkei, which has opened to the downside.

Photo: Nikkei.com

US futures are moving in the same direction. Dow futures are off over 60. S&P futures are down 8.

Most other key markets are pointing towards risk-aversion as well. The euro is slipping along with copper, palladium, and oil.

And the world’s favourite new bellwether, the aussie dollar, is down as well. Watch, soon you’ll be checking that first every day.

Gold is up modestly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.