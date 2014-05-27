Apple, Google, And Samsung Are All Making Big Moves In 'The Internet Of Things'

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

The tech industry will be talking about the “internet of things” this week as Apple, Google and Samsung are rumoured to be about to unveil big moves in this sector. Much of the more interesting innovation in tech has moved away from computers and mobile phones toward domestic appliances and wearable devices that have hardware and software to make them smarter or more interactive. The fact that all three companies are reportedly working on IOT developments is not a coincidence.

Here are the details …

Google is reportedly considering buying Dropcam via its Nest home thermostat unit. (Dropcam makes small video cameras that you can set up inside your house so that you can see what’s going on while you’re away. Nest is the Google business that makes smart, well designed thermostats.) Dropcam recently announced a home security feature that lets its cameras detect people moving in your home. The cloud-powered software then sends an alert to your smartphone app or email account.

Apple will unveil new apps at its developers’ conference this week that let you control devices in your home from your iPhone. The software turns the iPhone into a one-stop remote control for everything in your house: lights, appliances, and security systems, Business Insider noted this weekend. Apple had previously filed patents f0r such devices, according to the Financial Times.

Samsung has some kind of health-related press event on May 28. The company has already released the Gear Fit smartwatch that tracks your steps and heart-rate.

Your calendar for the week:

Re/code will hold its Code conference May 27 – 29.

Samsung holds a press event of some kind on May 28.

Apple’s WWDC developers’ conference will be held June 2 – 6.

Earnings season is behind us as no companies report quarterly financial results this week.

