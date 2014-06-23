It's Google's Turn To Dominate The Headlines This Week

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

The Supreme Court could deliver a decision on Aereo, the web-based TV streaming service, on Monday at 10 AM. Aereo says it is no different than someone using bunny ears-style TV antenna to get free TV stations. It just happens to deliver the stations over the internet. If Aereo loses, then it says it’s toast.

Google‘s big developer conference, I/O, is happening this week in California. Google will talk about Android Wear, its platform for wearable gadgets like smartwatches. It will also likely talk about the regular version of Android, and Chrome, its desktop operating system.

Action sports camera company, GoPro is expected to go public this week. It’s on pace to do over $US1 billion in revenue, and it’s profitable.

Dates for these events:

Aereo ruling could be Monday, June 23.

Google I/O June 25-26.

GoPro IPO could be later in the week, perhaps the 26th.

