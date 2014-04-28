This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

It’s Facebook’s big week. On Wednesday, it will host its F8 developers conference in San Francisco. Facebook hasn’t held a developers conference since 2011, so most people are expecting some really big announcements.

Specifically, it sounds like Facebook is going to launch a mobile ad network to help drive even more revenue from its mobile apps. Facebook already makes more than half of its revenue from mobile, and a lot of it comes from the ads you see prompting you to install other apps to your phone.

Sprint is holding a mystery event Tuesday. The invitation only said “hear it for yourself,” so we’re guessing Sprint will announce some sort of HD audio service.

Twitter reports earnings Tuesday. The big question, as it has been for several months now, will be what Twitter is doing to fix its slowing user growth.

Samsung also reports earnings Tuesday. The company has seen slowing profit growth recently. It will also be interesting to see what Samsung says about sales of its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S5.

LinkedIn Reports earnings Thursday. It just passed a big milestone. The social network now has 300 million users.

TechCrunch’s startup conference, Disrupt, starts May 5. Speakers include venture capitalist Fred Wilson, Betaworks CEO John Borthwick, and Mike Judge, the creator of HBO’s “Silicon Valley.”

