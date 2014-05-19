Everyone Wants To Know Whether The Feds Will Nix The AT&T-DirecTV Deal

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

AT&T’s deal to acquire DirecTV for $US49 billion will frame the coming week: The deal comes on the heels of Comcast’s bid to acquire Time Warner Cable. Congress will likely want to debate both deals over worries that consolidation in the internet-pipes business is reducing competition and hurting consumers. The FCC and the Department of Justice’s antitrust division are both likely take positions on the deals in the coming months. In theory, both deals could be toast.

The tech heavy NASDAQ ended last week flat but is down about 2% for the year even though other stock indexes are in positive territory. Investors will be wondering if tech stocks recover on overall upward stock momentum or … are stockholders seeing too much money in tech and thus bailing out? The Motley Fool thinks NASDAQ will bounce back.

JD.com, a rival Chinese e-commerce firm to Alibaba, will stage a $US1.7 billion U.S. IPO.

Microsoft will hold a press event for the Surface on May 20.

Salesforce reports earnings on May 20.

HP will report earnings on May 22.

Gamestop reports earnings May 22.

Cisco will host its Cisco Live event from May 18 – 22.

In New York, it’s the big Internet Week confab from May 19 – 25.

