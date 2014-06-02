What Apple Tells Us Today Will Dominate The Entire Week In Tech

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

AP Apple’s Tim Cook

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Apple’s WWDC developers’ conference will be held June 2 – 6. It will dominate the week. Here’s what’s expected:

Apple will unveil iOS 8, the new version of its mobile operating system for iPhone and iPad.

It will also unveil a redesign of the Mac operating system, OS.

Apple SVP Eddy Cue has promised the products coming are “great.” Some people think a new piece of hardware will debut.

A possible appearance by Jimmy and Dre from Beats, Apple’s new headphones acquisition.

It starts today. BI’s Jay Yarow has more details.

Also happening this week:

ReadWrite Mix, a conference on apps with Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley.

Google is spending $US1 billion on its plan to bring internet access to unconnected areas of the planet via satellite.

Motley Fool predicts the tech-heavy NASDAQ will beat the Dow this week — except for Netflix, which the site thinks is due for a pullback.

