It's Going To Be A Huge Week For News About Google's New Chromebook

Here’s what will be on people’s minds during the next seven days in tech:

Google and Intel are expected to make a big announcement about Chromebooks on Tuesday. There’s a lot of speculation about what is coming, but everyone agrees on one thing — it’s going to hurt Microsoft. As BI’s Julie Bort reported earlier, even though there’s not a lot of software available for a Chromebook compared to a Windows PC, Chromebooks are starting to become increasingly popular thanks to their low price. Most Chromebooks are available for under $US300.



The tech-heavy NASDAQ traded up last week after a period of decline. Observers will be wondering if this is a pause on the stairs on the way down — or the return of renewed vigor in the market.



TechCrunch’s startup conference, Disrupt, starts May 5. Speakers include venture capitalist Fred Wilson, Betaworks CEO John Borthwick, and Mike Judge, the creator of HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” Business Insider will be covering it live.

Groupon reports earnings May 6.

EA reports earnings May 6.

AOL reports earnings May 7.

Zillow reports earnings May 7.

Cheetah Mobile, the internet security spinoff, launches its IPO on May 7 under the ticker symbol CMCM. It’s a Chinese web company spinoff.

