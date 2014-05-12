Will We Find Out Why Apple Is Buying Beats This Week?

This is part of the “Tech 360” series offering a 360-degree view of the tech industry, from in-depth reporting to weekly posts on what you need to know. “Tech 360” is sponsored by Delta. Read more in the series »

Happy Monday! Here’s what to expect this week in tech news:

Everyone is still talking about Apple’s Beats Electronics acquisition. The news broke Thursday that Apple is in talks to buy Beats Electronics for $US3.2 billion, but no one seems to be able to figure out why. Beats has a streaming music service similar to Spotify that Apple could use. It would also gain a profitable accessory business (headphones) and a smart executive in Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine. Apple could formally announce the deal this week, so hopefully the company is able to explain things better than the pundits can.

Motorola will announce a new Android smartphone on Tuesday. It will likely be a cheaper model with limited features. This will be the first phone from Motorola since it spun off from Google and joined Lenovo.

Cisco reports earnings on Wednesday.

The FCC will go over new net neutrality rules on Thursday. The proposal could have longstanding implications for the way content is delivered over the internet.

Zendesk, which makes customer service software, will have its IPO on Thursday.

TrueCar, an online service that helps you find the best price on cars, will have its IPO on Friday.

