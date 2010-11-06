Week 9 Gambling Primer: The NFL's Best Bets

Photo: Flickr/NYCMarines

The public has now officially caught on to those teams who are better than their records.How else could you explain the 5-2 Jets giving just 3.5 points to the 2-5 Lions? Or the 6-1 Patriots only giving 4 to the 2-6 Browns. Lions only giving 3.5 points to the 5-2 Jets? And are those the Oakland Raiders being favoured by 2?



Well, you know what that means. It’s officially time for the sharp bettor to go in the opposite direction. Keep that in mind as we go through this week’s picks.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens Over/Under: 40 (OddsMaker.com) The Pick: We know their defensive reputation, but after surrendering 34 points to the Bills in their last game, the Ravens haven't played up to it. Plus, Flacco can chuck it and we think he does to the tune of 27 points. The Dolphins will more than take care of the rest. Take the over. Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills The Line: Bears -3 (bodog.com) The Pick: The Bills have played better, but they just can't stop the run. Lucky for them, visiting Chicago can't run the ball. We look for several weeks of good play to finally translate into a victory for Buffalo. Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders The Line: Raiders -2 (OddsMaker.com) The Pick: The Raiders are the gamblers' new darlings, and are coming off two huge wins. But we'll take the Chiefs and their run-stuffing D to stop Darren McFadden and Oakland in their tracks. New York Jets at Detroit Lions The Line: Jets -3.5 (SBGGLobal.com) The Pick: We like the Lions, but this is the wrong week to face the Jets. New York is poised to rebound from a bad loss. Its receivers won't drop easy passes for a second straight week, while its defence won't waver from last week's strong showing against the NFC North's other high powered offence. New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns The Line: Patriots -4 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: Yes, the Cleveland Browns play tough, but that won't help against the toughest team in football. In a matchup of the master (Belichick) and his former protege (Mangini) we like the Pats to cover easily. Those were our picks. Here's the intel we based them on... 5 Gambling Lessons From Week 8 In The NFL

