5 Gambling Lessons From Week 8 In The NFL

We’re still waiting the results from the Monday Night Football game to see whether we won our picks for the third straight week (we have the over on 50 points for the Texans and Colts). In the meantime, we’re already looking forward to Week 9.



But before we look forward, let’s look back. We took another glance at Sunday’s games to see if we could spot any trends before the rest of the betting public does. Here are some things we’re going to keep in mind as the season wears on.

The San Francisco 49ers aren't as bad as everyone thinks A win over the Broncos isn't groundbreaking, so the 49ers remain horrible in the public eye. But 4 of their 6 defeats have come by three points or fewer, and Troy looked to be the better of the Smith quarterbacks in SF. Maybe that change will kick-start the preseason favourite out west. Don't give up on the Jets offence The shutout was ugly, and the media will spend all week ripping quarterback Mark Sanchez. But the Jets receivers failed their QB. Some stickier gloves could have turned dropped passes and fluky interceptions into points. Don't even look at the opposing QB when the Bills are playing Teams pound the ball away against the Bills. The Chiefs backs combined for 45 carries against Buffalo -- the third time in four games Bills' opponents have carried the ball 40+ times. Keep that in mind next week when the favoured Bears bring their ineffective backfield to Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Dolphins are undefeated on the road, bookies are licking their chops Look, everyone's talking about the Dolphins home-road split: 0-3 at home, 4-0 on the road. Ignore it. They faced three teams with a combined 16-5 record at home, but four teams with a combined 9-20 record on the road. That explains the bizarre stat. The Bucs are due for some regression Another week, another close win for the 5-2 Bucs. But look past their record and you'll see some ugly indicators: namely Tampa has allowed 27 more points than it has scored this season. Point differential is a better predictor of future success than record is, and last year no winning team allowed more points than it scored.

