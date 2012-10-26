12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 8

Photo: Getty Images/Winslow Townson

Fantasy owners should breathe a sigh of relief after last week’s scheduling debacle that sidelined half of everyone’s lineups.Fortunately, this week there are only four byes, not six. The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans are the teams that are idle this week.



We’ve given our picks for who we believe should be put in or taken out of your fantasy football lineup this week. These players are ones that are either fringe starters or may not perform up to your standards this week.

The advice we’ve given is based on standard 10-team leagues.

START: Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers Quarterback vs. CLE If there was ever a week for Rivers to bounce back from a terrible performance against Denver, this is it. He's coming off a bye week and Cleveland gives up roughly 289 yards and two touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks. Season Total (six gms.): 139/209, 1,492 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs 7 carries, 9 yards SIT: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions Quarterback vs. SEA Stafford doesn't have one multi-touchdown game this season, much to the dismay of fantasy owners who drafted him high. He faces a difficult test against the Seahawks pass defence this weekend and will be without wideout Nate Burleson for the rest of the year. Season Total (six gms.): 164/264, 1,756 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs 14 carries, 64 yards, 2 TDs START: Reggie Bush, Miami Dolphins Running Back at NYJ Bush has been hobbled by a knee injury since facing the Jets in Week 3, but still had put up respectable rushing numbers until last week against St. Louis. He got a week to rest last week, and will always remain a viable threat in the passing game. Season Total: 98 carries, 434 yards, 3 TD 17 catches, 140 yards SIT: Vick Ballard, Indianapolis Colts Running Back at 10 Ballard had a solid week last week against the Cleveland Browns (20 carries, 84 yards), but it seems there might be a little bit of a logjam at running back in Indy. Donald Brown returned to practice this week and Delone Carter stole some carries away last week. Season Total (six gms.): 49 carries, 151 yards 4 catches, 40 yards START: Rashad Jennings, Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back at GB Jennings is due to replace Maurice Jones-Drew as the Jags starting tailback for several weeks after MJD injured his foot. He's proven to be a quality ball-carrier despite his limited action. The Green Bay rush defence has taken a surprising step back this season giving up an average of 95 yards per game on the ground. Season Total (four gms.): 34 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD 9 catches, 65 yards SIT: LaRod Stephens-Howling, Arizona Cardinals Running Back vs. SF Stephens-Howling surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time this season and added a touchdown last week, but consider it a flash in the pan considering his season totals. San Francisco has given up just one rushing touchdown and two 100-yard rushers this season (Ahmad Bradshaw, Marshawn Lynch). Season Total (five gms.): 43 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs 6 catches, 59 yards START: Miles Austin, Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver vs. NYG Austin may not be the most targeted receiver in Dallas, but he is the most consistent, scoring four touchdowns in six games. We expect that trend to continue. The Giants secondary is a frequent casualty of the big play through the air and Austin could certainly be the beneficiary this week. Season Total (six gms.): 25 catches, 428 yards, 4 TDs SIT: Brandon Lloyd, New England Wide Receiver vs. STL Lloyd has had to fight for Tom Brady's attention with Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez and Wes Welker all in the fold. He has just 13 catches for 170 yards and one score in the last four weeks, and if you have the depth, it might be good to bench him against an underrated Rams secondary. Season Total (seven gms.): 35 catches, 407 yards, 1 TD START: Jeremy Kerley, New York Jets Wide Receiver vs. MIA In Santonio Holmes' absence, Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez has been looking Kerley's way often. He's been targeted 26 times since Holmes went down to San Francisco a month ago. Kerley is a good flex option against a weak Dolphins secondary. Season Total (seven gms.): 25 catches, 435 yards, 2 TDs SIT: Santana Moss, Washington Redskins Wide Receiver at PIT No player relies on the big play more than Santana Moss. He's scored four touchdowns this season, but in those games he's combined to catch just six passes. Owners should be wary of using him against the sixth-ranked Steelers pass defence. Season Total (six gms.): 19 catches, 290 yards, 4 TDs START: Martellus Bennett, New York Giants Tight End at DAL Bennett was finally targeted the way he was early in the season last week, leading to a five-catch, 79-yard performance. Dallas' defence has done well against tight ends, but Bennett is also the only reputable one they've faced. He had 40 yards and a score when the teams squared off in Week 1. Season Total (six gms.): 25 catches, 305 yards, 3 TDs SIT: Jared Cook, Tennessee Titans Tight End vs. IND Cook has struggled to put up anywhere near the numbers that he accumulated at the end of last season. On top of that, the Colts defence has given up just 143 yards to opposing tight ends this season. Season Total (seven gms.): 25 catches, 328 yards, 2 TDs MORE NFL NFL POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Eight >

