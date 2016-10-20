Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for Week 7 of the NFL

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — went 8-7 in Week 6, bringing its overall record on the season to 49-43 (53%).

It was another average week for Cortana, who continues to struggle to gain any real traction with its picks. Any record above .500 is a success when picking NFL games, but we’re used to seeing significantly better results from Cortana.

In fairness, Week 6 did feature several major upsets, which has been something of a theme this season, and partially helps to explain Cortana’s uninspired week. The Broncos, Panthers, Steelers, and Packers all went down, despite all looking like heavy favourites.

This week, Cortana and Vegas disagree on four games. Cortana likes the Rams to knock off the Giants in London, and likes the Jaguars and 49ers to win close ones at home. Conversely, Cortana likes the Seahawks to beat the Cardinals on the road, which feels like a somewhat surprising choice considering that Cortana typically picks the home team in competitive games.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made prior to the Thursday night game).

Here are Cortana’s Week 7 picks:

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5) — Packers 75% chance to win

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (+3) — Rams 61% chance to win (in London)

Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Philadelphia Eagles — Vikings 52% chance to win

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) — Chiefs 77% chance to win

Washington Redskins at Detroit Lions (-1) — Lions 58% chance to win

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5) — Bengals 77% chance to win

Buffalo Bills (-3) at Miami Dolphins — Bills 66% chance to win

Oakland Raiders (+1) at Jacksonville Jaguars — Raiders 55% chance to win

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-2.5) — Titans 57% chance to win

Baltimore Ravens (PK) at New York Jets — Ravens 55% chance to win

San Diego Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (-6.5) — Falcons 74% chance to win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (+2) — Niners 53% chance to win

New England Patriots (-7) at Pittsburgh Steelers — Patriots 58% chance to win

Seattle Seahawks (+2) at Arizona Cardinals — Seahawks 55% chance to win

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-7.5) — Broncos 74% chance to win

