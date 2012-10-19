12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 7

Photo: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

The NFL’s Week 7 begins tonight and it will likely present the season’s most daunting challenge for fantasy owners.



Six teams will be off this week: Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers.

Several marquee players at every fantasy position have been swallowed up by those byes.

We’ve done our best to identify the players on your bench and other bye week replacements that deserve a start this week, and the guys we believe you should have tempered expectations for.

The advice is based on standard 10-team leagues.

START: Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback vs. CLE Well, things didn't exactly pan out for Luck last week against the Jets. He threw for 280 yards and two interceptions. The Browns will give Luck a great chance to bounce back, though, giving up the most throwing touchdowns (15) in the league. Season Total: 118/221, 1,488 yards, 7 TDs, 7 INTs 17 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD SIT: Matt Schaub, Houston Texans Quarterback vs. BAL Don't let Schaub's reputation fool you, he's been thoroughly underwhelming so far this season. Schaub hasn't eclipsed 300 yards this season and has three games with one touchdown or fewer. He squares off against the Ravens secondary this week, that has given up four pass touchdowns all year. Season Total (5 gms.): 117/185, 1,394 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs START: Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans Running Back at BUF After terrorizing fantasy owners for the majority of the season's early stages and remaining firmly planted on most team's benches, the performances and matchup are finally there to feel good enough about starting Johnson this week. Season Total: 92 carries, 301 yards 19 catches, 109 yards SIT: Alex Green, Green Bay Packers Running Back at STL Scoop Green up on the waiver wire with his new starring role, but stash him away for a better matchup. The Rams have allowed just 57 rushing yards in the last two weeks to opposing running backs. Season Total (4 gms.): 34 carries, 130 yards 1 catch, 8 yards START: Felix Jones, Dallas Cowboys Running Back at CAR He performed admirably against Baltimore last week, running for 92 yards and a score while filling in for DeMarco Murray. This week's matchup is even easier. Carolina gives up the fourth-most fantasy points on average to running backs this year. Season Total (4 gms.): 21 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD 7 catches, 81 yards SIT: Shonn Greene, New York Jets Running Back at NE Greene broke out last week for 161 yards and three touchdowns, but expectations need to be restrained. Greene had only 121 yards and zero touchdowns in the previous four weeks combined. New England's defensive front is one of the best on top of that. Season Total: 108 carries, 378 yards, 4 TDs 3 catches, 28 yards START: Mike Williams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver vs. NO Williams is one of the emerging quality deep threats in the NFL this season, and New Orleans has succumbed to the big play several times this season. He's benefitted from defenses having to split focus between him and newcomer Vincent Jackson. Season Total: 15 catches, 332 yards, 3 TDs SIT: Steve Smith, Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver vs. DAL The Cowboys have given up the least number of yards to wideouts and only one player has scored double-digit fantasy points against them. There are better options out there with more forgiving matchups. Season Total (5 gms.): 38 catches, 388 yards START: Anquan Boldin, Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver at HOU The Baltimore receiving duo is becoming more and more deadly as the weeks go by, but Boldin has been the better target in the last three weeks. They'll continue to benefit from each others company moving forward. Season Total: 28 catches, 429 yards, 1 TD SIT: Donnie Avery, Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver vs. CLE As the rapport between Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne continues to grow, the connection with Avery has faltered. He's been targeted 30 times in the last three games to only come down with nine catches. Season Total (5 gms.): 21 catches, 258 yards, 1 TD START: Jermaine Gresham, Cincinnati Bengals Tight End vs. PIT Gresham is the second-most targeted receiver behind A.J. Green on the Bengals this season with 38 targets. He presents a nice sleeper option for teams currently tormented by unproductive tight ends. Season Total: 25 catches, 306 yards, 2 TDs SIT: Jermichael Finley, Green Bay Tight End at STL Finley had to defend himself late last month when his agent was critical of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' leadership. The duo haven't been on the same page all season and Finley is also dealing with a shoulder injury. Season Total: 24 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD More NFL The 10 Best Tweets That Sum Up The Response To Ray Lewis' Season-Ending Injury >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.