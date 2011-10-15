HERE WE GO: The Best College Football Bets This Weekend

Photo: AP Images

There are some great NCAA Football games with spreads to exploit this weekend! The Skulldog Show is 5-2 with the BI picks, so let’s keep it rolling.

MICHIGAN vs MICHIGAN STATE

Who said that Michigan State was Michigan’s little brother? Oh yeah, that was Mike Hart in 2007. Michigan State is 3-0 since then and looking to add to that streak this weekend. But not so fast! Just because Michigan State has one of the top defenses in the country, doesn’t mean that it is so. The proof? They racked up their gaudy defensive stats vs the likes of Youngstown State, Florida Atlantic, Central Michigan and a really beaten-down Ohio State team. We will point out their loss to Notre Dame 31-13. Where was the defence there?

We don’t think that Michigan State matches up well with Michigan, specifically Denard Robinson and his Michael Vick-ish style (115 rushing yards a game to go along with 188 passing yards).

We like MICHIGAN +2.5—

BAYLOR vs TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M just begs teams to catch them while they are ahead. They love to give-away games. A&M needed 28 straight points to get their own come from behind win against Baylor last year. RG3 (Robert Griffin III) knows how to win games and at the very least, stay in games. If he stays healthy and on the field, A&Ms defence will not be able to contain him. Texas A&M might pull out a win…but anything over a touchdown is improbable.

We like BAYLOR +9.5

—

FLORIDA vs AUBURN

We’ve got two teams that are kind of reeling here. Both of them lost a lot of talent last year to the draft and graduation and are in the rebuilding phase. Florida certainly got a slap of reality last week against Oklahoma and Auburn also needed to look in the mirror after the Arkansas humiliation.

Florida is trying to decide who is going to start in their injury-riddled, inexperienced QB stable. Auburn is trying to keep Barret Trotter’s confidence up, despite cries from the fans for a change. The difference in this game will be on the ground. Florida has a superior rushing attack and rushing defence. They will control possession, wear-out the Auburn defence and force Auburn into unwanted passing situations, where Florida will likely force some turnovers.

We like FLORIDA -1

