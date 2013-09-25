The Cheapest NFL Tickets For Week 4

The cheapest tickets you can get for some of the hottest games this Sunday are more than $US100. These games include the Eagles-Broncos at $US134 and the Seahawks-Texans at $US145.

Field level tickets have already surpassed $US400 for some seats at Reliant Stadium when the Seahawks visit the Texans on Sunday.

But if you’re looking for a cheap NFL ticket for the weekend, here are three games you could check out (prices via StubHub/prices are subject to change):

Arizona Cardinals (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-3)

Cheapest Ticket: $US20.78 Location: Upper Deck Corner, Raymond James Stadium (TB)

The Buccaneers are hurting and it shows in the team’s ticket sales. After putting up only three points against the Patriots in a 23-3 romping, the fans of Tampa Bay are tuning the team out.

New York Jets (2-1) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-1)

Cheapest Ticket: $US19.60 Location: Upper Level, LP Field (10)

Jake Locker finally has the Titans back to their winning ways after beating the Chargers in week 3 to improve to 2-1. Locker could pull out a win against the Jets this week, and you could go watch for less than $US20.

Indianapolis Colts (2-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3)

Cheapest Ticket: $US18.37 Location: Upper 405, EverBank Field (JAX)

The Jaguars are hoping it’s not going to be another quiet game on Sunday with the division-rival Colts coming to town. Unfortunately for Jacksonville though, after sealing the deal to acquire Trent Richardson, the Colts followed up by romping the 49ers Sunday by a score of 27-7. The Colts added firepower is looking to spell another blowout for the lowly Jaguars.

