12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 4

Photo: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

The NFL season is now in full-swing, meaning bye weeks and injuries will test your fantasy team’s depth from here on out.Several major players have been hit by the injury bug too, meaning matchups have skewed favourably for one team or the other. Teams strengths and weaknesses are beginning to rise to the surface.



The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers are taking a seat for the week, so make sure to adjust your lineups accordingly.

We’ve done our best to pick and choose the players you should start or sit this season, to keep your team in contention all season long. The advice is based on standard 10-team leagues.

START: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback at JAC Dalton is coming off back-to-back 300-yard, three-touchdown performances and is beginning to build a nice rapport with his receivers. The Jaguars were hit for more than 300 yards by Andrew Luck last week. Total stats: 65/95, 867, six touchdowns, three interceptions SIT: Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback vs. NYG The Giants defence bottled up dual-threat quarterback Cam Newton last week, forcing him into three interceptions, and Vick has a porous offensive line in front of him. Recipe for disaster. Total stats: 69/125, 905 yards, three touchdowns, six interceptions 21 rushes, 94 yards, one touchdown START: Stevan Ridley, New England Patriots Running Back at BUF Even after last week when Danny Woodhead got two more carries, Ridley remains New England's workhorse back. He should see the bulk of the carries against a middling Buffalo run defence. Total stats: 52 rushes, 233 yards, one touchdown Five receptions, 51 yards SIT: DeAngelo Williams, Carolina Panthers Running Back at ATL The Panthers have shown no desire to run the football in the early stages of the season, with 74 of 160 plays dedicated to the ground game. 20-four of those went to Cam Newton, and Williams still needs to compete with Jonathan Stewart for carries. Total stats: 31 carries, 118 yards, one touchdown Three receptions, 28 yards START: Mikel Leshoure, Detroit Lions Running Back vs. MIN It took only one game for Leshoure to steal the starting gig from Kevin Smith. He eclipsed the century mark in his first-ever game and is a viable starting option moving forward. Total stats: 26 carries, 100 yards, one touchdown Four receptions, 34 yards SIT: Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams Running Back vs. SEA Jackson seems like a shell of his former self after being plagued by a groin injury most of the season. Making matters worse, Seattle's defence has been one of the best through three games. Total stats: 41 carries, 140 yards START: Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver vs. SD Bowe was the most-targeted receiver in the league in Week 3, thrown to on 16 separate occasions. That's a good sign moving forward. Total stats: 18 catches, 234 yards, two touchdowns SIT: Brandon Marshall, Chicago Bears Wide Receiver at DAL The Dallas pass defence is tenacious, contrary to what it's been in previous years. The most yards the Cowboys have yielded to any one receiver is 58. Marshall's tendency to drop passes does not help his case either. Total stats: 16 receptions, 214 yards, one touchdown START: Wes Welker, New England Patriots Wide Receiver at BUF Welker has shined since tight end Aaron Hernandez went down in the first week of the season. He's had 95 and 142 yards in the last two games, and the touchdowns will come. Total stats: 16 receptions, 251 yards SIT: Santonio Holmes, New York Jets Wide Receiver vs. SF Holmes has not had to face anything like the San Francisco defence this season. The closest comparison is probably Pittsburgh, a game Holmes caught just three passes for 28 yards. Total stats: 16 catches, 243 yards, one touchdown START: Tony Gonzalez, Atlanta Falcons Tight End vs. CAR Matt Ryan has looked Gonzalez's way a ton in the red zone resulting in three touchdowns. Gonzalez has been remarkably consistent with more than 50 yards and a score in each contest thus far. Total stats: 21 receptions, 214 yards, three touchdowns BONUS START: Owen Daniels, Houston Texans Tight End vs. 10 Texans quarterback Matt Schaub has targeted Daniels more than Andre Johnson in three games this season. The Titans have given up five touchdowns to opposing tight ends so far. Total stats: 13 receptions, 160 yards, one touchdown More NFL 10 Huge NFL Stories That No One Is Talking About Right Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.