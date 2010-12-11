Week 14 Gambling Primer: 5 NFL Lines Begging For Action

Photo: Flickr/Mike K

A clear trend has emerged now that we’re firmly entrenched in December: over/unders are shrinking with the weather.With that in mind, and considering we’re just 5-8 picking over/unders – as opposed to 15-11-1 picking scores – we’re going to avoid point totals this week. Let’s see how the colder temperatures affect scoring before we put any money in that direction.



So check your local gambling laws, and don’t worry about sitting on the edge of your seat as you wait to see whether your team covers. Because these five certainly will.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers The Line: 49ers -5.5 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: The 49ers don't have the ability to exploit Seattle's weak defence, while their defence is good enough to stifle Seattle's decent offence. That's why we expect an ugly, close game that the 49ers eventually win. But not by more than five points. Seattle will cover and break their habit of not playing close games. Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers The Line: Falcons -7 (SBGGlobal.com) The Pick: We love the Falcons almost as much as we love picking against Carolina. The Panthers' last-ranked passing game means they can't even exploit the lone chink in the Falcons' armour. Really, Carolina has been awful in the standings and against the huge spreads they routinely face. This week won't be different. Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers The Line: Steelers -9.5 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: The Bengals have been a sneaky team all year, routinely losing games -- but not by much. Just three of their eleven losses have come by more than a touchdown and they're known for playing their division close. We like the Steelers to win, but Cincinnati to cover. Oakland Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars The Line: Jaguars -4 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: We're simply not that high on the Jaguars. They're a one-dimensional team led by Maurice Jones-Drew, and although the Raiders are by no means a powerhouse, we think they're strong enough up front to keep this game close enough and cover. Even on the road. Take Oakland. Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers The Line: Chargers -6.5 (OddsMaker.com) The Pick: We don't know what the Chiefs' quarterback situation will be, but we know we don't like it. Either they'll start a gimpy Matt Cassel, just five days off of an appendectomy, or Brody Coyle, who is 0-9 for KC since 2006. On the road against a renowned December team, we don't like the Chiefs' chances. Take San Diego. After you clean up your winning, don't forget to pay your taxes like a good citizen... The Worst Sports Cities According To Income Taxes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.