12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 17

The final week of the NFL’s regular season means the championship week in your fantasy football league.In the final week of the fantasy playoffs, we’ve done our best to pick the players who should be included in your championship roster and who we think you should leave off it.



The advice is based on standard 10-team leagues.

START: Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback at WSH Romo has been hot lately, throwing for 300 yards and two or more touchdowns in four of his last five games. He's been the major reason the Cowboys are still in the playoff race and he gets a favourable matchup this week to try and usher Dallas into the divisional round. Washington is the third-worst pass defence in the league, giving up 288 yards through the air per game. SIT: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback vs. BAL Dalton has struggled down the stretch of the season, throwing three touchdowns to five interceptions in the last five weeks. And he's struggled against Baltimore throughout his short career. Dalton has thrown just one touchdown and been picked off four times against the Ravens in three career starts against them. START: LaSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles Running Back at NYG McCoy came back last week and showed exactly why he's so dangerous. He only ran for 45 yards, but the real damage came through the air where McCoy made nine catches for 77 yards. The Giants have given up close to 500 yards on the ground in their last three games and have always struggled to bottle up McCoy. SIT: DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys Running Back at WSH The Redskins have been terrible against the pass all season, but respectable against the run. Murray has only run the ball 25 times in the last two weeks and still lost two fumbles. He's a shaky option at starting fantasy running back going into the game against Washington. START: Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints Running Back vs. CAR In a crowded New Orleans backfield, Ingram has carved out his niche, scoring four touchdowns in the last six weeks and becoming the Saints favoured ball carrier with double-digit carries in six of the last seven games. With the Saints' newfound loyalty to Ingram and Carolina's struggles against the run, he's a good flex option for your team this week. SIT: Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams Running Back at SEA It's hard to bet against Jackson with his dominant second half to the season, but the Seahawks have proven their ability to neutralize an opposing team's stud running back. They did it to Jackson in Week 5 when they only allowed him to run for 55 yards, and they have the power to do it again. START: Justin Blackmon, Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver at 10 Blackmon has played second fiddle to Cecil Shorts' breakout year in the Jacksonville receiving corps, yet he's been dynamic in recent weeks and plays without Shorts this week. All four of Blackmon's touchdowns have come in the second half of the year and he has five games with more than 57 yards in the last six weeks. The most encouraging thing? Blackmon has 11 targets or more in the last three games. SIT: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver at SF It's not that Fitzgerald isn't a great wide receiver, but he's been handcuffed all season long by the Cardinals' uncertainty at the quarterback position. Arizona brings in their fourth starting quarterback of the season this week, Brian Hoyer. He'll be making his first career start, and it comes against the daunting 49ers defence. Doesn't look good for Fitz. START: Pierre Garcon, Washington Redskins Wide Receiver vs DAL Garcon has had one of the best finishes to the season of any receiver in the league. His lowest receiving total in the last six weeks is 65 yards and he's caught four touchdowns over that stretch. He's given us no reason to bet against him in the latter half of this season. SIT: Brian Hartline, Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver It's been a slippery slope for Hartline since he broke out for 253 yards and a score against Arizona. It wasn't a flash in the pan with Hartline gathering five performances with 70 yards or more, but those have been too sporadic to put any stock in starting him this week, even with it being a favourable matchup. START: Tony Gonzalez, Atlanta Falcons Tight End vs TB Gonzalez has been a model of consistency, which makes last week's one-catch performance surprising, but you can never count him out either. The 16-year veteran has played at a high level all season, grabbing eight touchdowns and securing at least three catches in all but last week. There's no reason to be worried now. SIT: Brent Celek, Philadelphia Eagles Tight End at NYG Michael Vick returns under centre this week, but it's not enough to consider a starting option this week. He has only one touchdown this year and even average offensive performances have been rare for him. More NFL NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands With One Game Left >>>

