Week 15 Gambling Primer: 5 NFL Betting Lines To Exploit

One thing we’ve been preaching all season is not to bet on the spotlight games. And there are three of them to watch out for this weekend.The reason Packers-Pats, Jets-Steelers, and Saints-Ravens are so highly anticipated is because their outcomes are in doubt. Everyone wants to see how these teams matchup. We’d rather put our money on games whose outcome is more foreseeable.



The other much-talked-about game will be played at the University of Minnesota. Not even bookies know how the unusual circumstances will affect the game, which is exactly why most sports books aren’t taking bets on it.

Now that we’ve eliminated four games, check out the five we’re racing to put money on.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys The Spread: Cowboys -6 (bodog.com) The Pick: The Redskins are in a state of extreme disarray -- kind of like the Cowboys were before firing Wade Phillips. Players aren't happy that Shanahan benched Donovan McNabb. The Haynesworth saga is not yet in the rear-view mirror. And best of all, the interception-prone Rex Grossman is starting. Take the Cowboys -- they've played well under Garrett. Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins The Spread: Dolphins -5.5 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: The Dolphins are just 1-5 at home this year, and the Bills, despite their 3-10 record are 7-5-1 against the spread. They tend to lose because of their porous run 'D' but the Dolphins rushing attack isn't the same this year. Combine that with Chad Henne's season-long slump, and we like the Bills to cover. Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders The Line: Raiders -6.5 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: Unlike other teams that went on to play hard after firing their coach, the Broncos collapsed against Arizona under Eric Studesville. Now they face a team fighting for its playoff lives in Oakland, without their best weapon, QB Kyle Orton. In college we'd never bet against Tim Tebow, but the pros are a different story. Take Oakland. Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts Over/Under: 48.5 (bodog.com) The Pick: No shocker here -- we're taking the over. Both teams have sparkling records against the point spread, and there's no reason to think that will change in an offence-friendly dome. Both teams are in the top 12 offensively and bottom defensively. Oh, and in their first meeting, the teams combined for 59 points. Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers The Line: Panthers -3 (bodog.com) The Pick: Did we read this wrong? Are the Panthers actually favoured? Impossible. Take the Cardinals (hey, they won big last week).

