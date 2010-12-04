Week 13 Gambling Primer: Stay Away From The Marquee Games

Photo: AP

Every football fan’s attention will be focused on the two huge AFC divisional showdowns this weekend, the Pats versus the Jets, and the Ravens versus the Steelers.These games have an extra layer of excitement because all four teams are having excellent seasons, and no one knows which one will claim the AFC’s top seed.



That’s exactly why you shouldn’t bet on them. Enjoy the games for what they are, but if you’re out there to make some money look elsewhere.

So check your local gambling laws, and follow us as we go west to find five games that are far more predictable.

Oakland Raiders at San Diego Chargers The Line: Chargers -13.5 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: The Chargers are darlings of the NFL of late, and Philip Rivers is a perfect 13-0 in December. While we expect both those trends to continue, picking them by two touchdowns against an up-and-coming division rival is taking it a little bit too far. We like Oakland's strong pass defence and running game to cover. Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks The Line: Seahawks -5.5 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: Our near weekly routine of picking against the Panthers continues, as they travel across three time zones to face the Seahawks. Always tough at home, Seattle should cover here in an otherwise unwatchable game. St. Louis Rams at Arizona Cardinals Over/Under: 43.5 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: Maybe the Cardinals will rally around Derek Anderson and win a game for their beleaguered quarterback, but it would be in spite of him, not because of him. They simply can't score. Meanwhile the Rams have pulled out just one road win in five tries, so we're not expecting them to set the world on fire either. Take the under. San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers The Line: Packers -10 (bodog.com) The Pick: The 49ers sit at 4-7, but thanks to wins in four of their last six games, Singletary's club is still firmly alive in the playoff picture. We don't expect them to win at Green Bay, but their defence is good enough to keep it close. We like the 49ers. Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts Over/Under: 47.5 (Bodog.com) The Pick: Two top-five passing offenses playing in a dome is the perfect recipe for a heavily dented scoreboard. While critics spent the week claiming Peyton's lost a step, the quarterback's been preparing to prove them wrong. Take the over. Want to take your bets to Vegas? Check out... The 5 Best Las Vegas Sports Books >

