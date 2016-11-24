Microsoft Cortana went 11-2 in Week 11 of the NFL -- here are its picks for Week 12

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — had its best week of the season in Week 11, going 11-2 in outright picks to bring its overall record on the year to 92-67 (57%).

Cortana’s two losses came by picking the Bengals, who fell at home to the Bills, and the Chiefs, who lost in K.C. to Tampa Bay. Still, it was a nice week from Cortana, who has overall been streaky this year. All the while, FiveThirtyEight’s ELO model remains well ahead of Cortana, at 98-59 (62%).

This week, which features no byes and three Thursday games because of Thanksgiving, sees Cortana and Vegas disagree on just one match-up. Vegas inexplicably likes the Chargers on the road in Houston, whereas Cortana gives the Texans the edge. Elsewhere, Cortana gives the Patriots a very nice 69% chance to beat the Jets, and, in the best game of the week, the Broncos a 53% edge over the Chiefs.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game.It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses,courtesy of Vegas Insider) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made prior to the Thursday night game).

Here are Cortana’s Week 12 picks:

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-2) — Lions 63% chance to win

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-7) — Cowboys 72% chance to win

Pittsburgh Steelers (-9) at Indianapolis Colts — Steelers 55% chance to win

San Diego Chargers at Houston Texans (+1.5) — Texans 64% chance to win

Tennessee Titans (-5) at Chicago Bears — Titans 55% chance to win

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (-7.5) — Bills 78% chance to win

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-4.5) — Ravens 55% chance to win

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-4) — Falcons 64% chance to win

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins (-8) — Dolphins 79% chance to win

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-7) — Saints 67% chance to win

New York Giants (-7) at Cleveland Browns — Giants 72% chance to win

Seattle Seahawks (-5.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Seahawks 64% chance to win

Carolina Panthers at Oakland Raiders (-3.5) — Raiders 64% chance to win

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-3.5) — Broncos 53% chance to win

New England Patriots (-8) at New York Jets — Patriots 69% chance to win

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) — Eagles 66% chance to win

