Week 12 Gambling Primer: 5 NFL Lines To Exploit

Photo: utatlvols via flickr

Awake from your Thanksgiving stupor – we’re less than 48 hours from another marathon football watching event. Yep, Sunday is near. Sure, your favourite team might have already played, but there’s an easy way to stay interested in the Sunday slate: put a few bucks on the game. If you’re not satisfied with the thrill of the bet, and also want to ensure some return on your investment, we have some suggestions. So check your local gambling laws, take out some cash, and take these picks straight to the bank.



San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals The Line: PK (5Dimes.com) The Pick: Despite their 3-7 record, the 49ers do inspire some faith thanks to their head coach. If nothing else, he'll bring a strong defence to the table. Arizona QB Derek Anderson is an opposing defensive back's dream come true. The winner of this game still has a shot in the NFC west, and we expect Singletary to keep San Fran hungry. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens The Line: Ravens -7.5 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: The Bucs' seven wins have come against teams with a combined 17-54 record. The Ravens are markedly better than that, and beloved QB Josh Freeman hasn't faced a swarming defence like theirs. We expect the Ravens to take this game by 10. Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears The Line: Eagles -3 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: The Bears have won the game behind the league's stingiest scoring defence, but the Eagles have the best offence in the NFC, and a top-10 defence by any measure. The Bears will have trouble scoring, and just in case the Eagles do too, their league best turnover differential will set them up for easy points. Take Philly. Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Over/Under: 45 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: Houston's pass defence is atrocious, while their pass offence ranks among the league's top third. That alone should account for a high-scoring game, but just in case, Tennessee averages the fifth most points per game in the league. In the NFL's highest-scoring season on record, you've got to go with the over. Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants Over/Under: 44.5 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: The Giants have one of the league's most explosive offenses, and Jacksonville's defence shouldn't inspire much confidence. We're not sure whether the Jaguars offence will keep up with the Giants', but it has caught fire of late and should easily push the game over the points total.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.