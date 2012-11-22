12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 12

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The NFL’s bye weeks are officially over, which means that the regular season’s final stretch run is here. And it probably means that your fantasy league has only a few weeks left before playoffs.With all the teams back in action it’s nice to have a wealth of options to consider in your lineup, but it could also be an issue trying to narrow down your options.



We’ve done our best to try and help you pick and choose which players deserve your starting nod this week and others who we feel could negatively effect your final score.

The advice is based on standard 10-team leagues.

START: Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback vs OAK Dalton is quietly one of the most efficient fantasy quarterbacks in the league this season, and likely the only player in the Top 10 of his position that is benched more often than he is in team's starting lineups. He averages a respectable two touchdowns per game and goes against a forgiving Oakland defence this weekend. Season Total: 221/344, 2,559 yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs 28 carries, 88 yards, 2 TDs SIT: Eli Manning, New York Giants Quarterback vs GB Eli Manning has had a week to think about three straight lackluster performances, and while I expect Manning to have a better week this weekend, I don't believe he'll necessarily put up numbers worthy of a fantasy start against Green Bay.

Season Total: 223/364, 2,641 yards, 12 TDs, 11 INTs 14 carries, 8 yards START: Marcel Reece, Oakland Raiders Running Back at CIN Reece has impressed since filling in for Darren McFadden, who went down with a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. He had nearly 200 yards from scrimmage last week against New Orleans and over 100 the week before. The concern is that he could be slowed by an imposing Bengals defence, but his pass-catching abilities make up for that. Season Total: 33 carries, 151 yards 37 catches, 418 yards, 1 TD SIT: Michael Turner, Atlanta Falcons Running Back at TB Turner put together two solid games in the last three weeks, scoring a touchdown in both. He goes against the most underrated defence in the league this week, though.The Buccaneers allow a league-best 68.9 yards per game to opposing running backs. Turner's points will likely have to come through reaching the end zone.

Season Total: 155 carries, 575 yards, 5 TDs 10 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD START: Ronnie Hillman, Denver Broncos Running Back at KC Several starting running backs have gone down to injuries in the last two weeks, with Willis McGahee on that list. Hillman is expected to get the lion's share of the carries in his absence. He's the best option of the replacements this week, going against an inadequate Chiefs run defence. Season Total: 49 carries, 188 yards, 1 TD 10 catches, 62 yards SIT: Fred Jackson, Buffalo Bills Running Back at IND Jackson has every intention of playing on Sunday against the Colts, but the presence of C.J. Spiller simply can't be ignored. It's a mystery what Jackson will be able to make of his limited carries after sitting out with a concussion last week.

Season Total: 75 carries, 298 yards, 3 TDs 26 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD START: Brandon Lloyd, New England Patriots Wide Receiver at NYJ (Thur.) Lloyd has rarely scratched the surface of his potential in his first season with the Patriots. He only has one game where he went over 100 yards and two games with touchdowns. But Lloyd will be relied upon more after Rob Gronkowski's injury. We expect things to improve for Lloyd because of it. Season Total: 46 catches, 525 yards, 3 TDs SIT: Danny Amendola, St. Louis Rams Wide Receiver at ARI Amendola is banged up even further since returning from a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5. He left Sunday's game with an apparent foot injury. His numbers in the last two weeks have been respectable, but the bumps and added attention on defence could lead to less than stellar production.

Season Total: 50 catches, 538 yards, 2 TDs START: Steve Smith, Carolina Panthers Wide Receiver at PHI For one reason or another, the Philadelphia Eagles secondary has been exposed in recent weeks. They've given up four touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over the last three games. We all know Smith is capable of a breakout performance, and this could be the week for one.

Season Total: 44 catches, 710 yards, 1 TD SIT: Mike Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver at CLE Wallace is simply a victim of circumstance. He scored touchdowns in back-to-back weeks in the beginning of the month, but last week with Ben Roethlisberger injured, he had just four catches for 26 yards. It only gets worse this week with Charlie Batch under centre, even though the matchup might be there. Season Total: 46 catches, 565 yards, 6 TDs START: Jermichael Finley, Green Bay Packers at NYG Finley may be a risky start, but if you're straining to fill the position he could be on the right path to turning his season. Rodgers looked his way more than usual last week and Finley caught three balls for 66 yards and a touchdown. He had 86 yards and a score when the Packers faced the Giants during the regular season last year. Season Total: 32 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs SIT: Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings Tight End at CHI Rudolph looked poised to be this season's breakout tight end in the beginning of the season, but he has had several puzzling performances scattered through the season. In his last game, he caught seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. In the three weeks prior to that he had just two catches for 17 yards.

