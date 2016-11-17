Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for Week 11 of the NFL

Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant picking the winner of every NFL game on Bing — cooled off in Week 10, going 7-7 picking the outright winner of each game. The average showing brought its overall record to 81-65 (55%).

This week, there are only three teams favoured on the road, and Cortana and Vegas only disagree on one game. Vegas likes the Dolphins in Los Angeles, whereas Cortana gives the Rams a slight advantage.

The most interesting game of the weekend might just be the Cardinals and the Vikings, as both teams are in desperate need of a win. Vegas calls this came a pick-em, but Cortana thinks the Vikings — losers of four straight — will win.

Elsewhere, Cortana likes the Colts to beat the Titans and the Seahawks to beat the Eagles.

As always, Cortana only picks the outright winner of each game. It does not make picks against the spread, though we like to include the point spread (in parentheses, courtesy of Vegas Insider ) for comparison. You can find Cortana’s predictions by searching “NFL schedule” on Bing (picks made prior to the Thursday night game).

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (-3.5) — Panthers 67% chance to win

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-3) — Colts 57% chance to win

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions (-6.5) — Lions 75% chance to win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) — Chiefs 74% chance to win

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (-7.5) — Giants 69% chance to win

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (PK) — Vikings 57% to win

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (-3) — Bengals 60% chance to win

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys (-7) — Cowboys 77% chance to win

Pittsburgh Steelers (-8) at Cleveland Browns — Steelers 75% chance to win

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams (+1) — Rams 52% chance to win

New England Patriots (-13) at San Francisco 49ers — Patriots 83% chance to win

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins (-2.5) — Redskins 64% chance ton win

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5) — Seahawks 73% chance to win

Houston Texans at Oakland Raiders (-5.5) — Raiders 66% chance to win

