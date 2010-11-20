Week 11 Gambling Primer: NFL Best Bets

This week features round four of Favre vs. the Packers.

In this week’s edition of NFL picks, we like the favourites. Sure, the spread is supposed to level the playing field, but when the Steelers and Ravens play severely flawed teams at home, it’s difficult to resist.Last week we went 4-1, see how we plan to build on that momentum.



Oakland Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers The Line: Steelers -7 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: Pittsburgh's defence hasn't lived up to its reputation, but it's still extremely stout against the run. That presents a problem for the run-heavy Raiders -- especially on the road. The Steelers will be focused on rebounding from last week's loss and will beat Oakland handily. Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens The Line: Ravens -10 (bodog.com) The Pick: Sure, it's a huge spread, but the Panthers really are that bad, even with their starting QB. But this week they call on journeyman signal-caller Brian St. Pierre when they visit Baltimore, and the Ravens D can't wait to get a piece of him. Atlanta Falcons at St. Louis Rams The Spread: Atlanta -3 (bodog.com) The Pick: St. Louis has been a nice surprise this season, but they depend heavily on rookie quarterback Sam Bradford -- a classic recipe for a late-season fade. They'll regret not acquiring Randy Moss to lighten his load. Meanwhile, Atlanta looks like a true contender, we expect them to beat up on the Rams. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers The Spread: San Francisco -3 (bodog.com) The Pick: We've been waiting for the Bucs' regression for a while now, and we think this could be the start. They have to travel all the way west to face an inspired 49ers team that's won three of their last four. The Niners play well at home, so pick them to win in a minor upset. Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Over/Under: 44 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: In each of the three previous times these teams have met since Favre signed with Minnesota, every game has gone above 50. On the one hand, what's in the past is in the past. But its hard to imagine this game as anything other than a close, but high-scoring battle. We'll take the over. Many of these picks were taken from lessens we learned from last week's game. Need a refresher? 5 Gambling Lessons To Be Learned From Week 10 >

