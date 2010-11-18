Week 10 NFL Quarterback Power Rankings

No one position in sports is more important to a team than the NFL quarterback. So let’s take a mid-season look at who is on top of their game…



1. Tom Brady, NE — One week after being blown out by the Browns, Brady looked as good as ever throwing for 350 yards and 3 touchdowns, no interceptions and added a rushing touchdown. The Pats are also the highest scoring team in the NFL, and poised to deliver their 4th title with Brady.

2.Michael Vick, PHI — Has any quarterback gone from the dog house to the penthouse (via the Big House) faster than Vick? This week, Vick threw for 3 touchdowns and rushed for 2 more…in the first half…becoming the first player to ever achieve that feat.

3. Peyton Manning, IND — rumours of the Colts death were greatly exaggerated. Manning and the Colts are now 4-1 in their last 5 and back in their usual spot, first place.

4. Matt Ryan, ATL — The Falcons are one of the two best teams in the NFC. And how fun would it be if Ryan faced Vick in the NFC Championship game in Atlanta?

5. Joe Flacco, BAL — He is only 16th in QB rating, but according to one advanced metric (WPA), Flacco has been the best QB in the NFL this season.

6. Drew Brees, NO — Almost all of his stats are identical to last year (YPG, complete%, TD, etc.), but his interceptions are way up. He has already thrown 12 picks this year after throwing only 11 last season. If he can reign those in, the Saints would be prime for a repeat.

7. Josh Freeman, TB — Las Vegas had the Bucs over/under win total at 5.5. After Sunday’s blowout of the Panthers, the Bucs are now 6-3. Freeman doesn’t have the prettiest numbers ever. But he does it when it matters most, the fourth quarter. Freeman has led four fourth-quarter comebacks this season.

8. David Garrard, JAX — Quick, who has the second-highest QB rating in the NFL? Garrard. And after his miraculous Hail Mary for the win on Sunday, Garrard is proving to be both good and lucky.

9. Phillip Rivers, SD —Rivers is third in QB rating, but the Chargers are only 4-5 and 2-3 in their last five games. He would be much higher on this list if he was getting any help at all. At least this season the Chargers are underachieving before the playoffs.

10. Mark Sanchez, NYJ — One of the most overrated quarterbacks in the history of the NFL is Joe Namath. So it is fitting that Sanchize is getting so much love these days. If he were the QB in Buffalo, they would still be winless. In New York? He has a great supporting cast.

11. Jason Campbell, OAK — Led the Raiders to their third straight win and a tie for first place in the AFC West.

12. Colt McCoy, CLE — Has anybody else noticed how much bigger McCoy is since last year at Texas? Kind of reminiscent of the transformation Tom Brady’s body went through from college to the NFL. And like Brady, all McCoy does is win. OK, not always. But you get the point.

13. Jon Kitna, DAL — Quick. Before Sunday, when was the last time Kitna won a game as a starting QB? It was week 15 of the 2007 season. Prior to Sunday’s win over the Giants, Kitna’s teams were 1-14 in the last 15 games in which he had appeared.

14. Eli Manning, NYG — It is fun to imagine the kids of “Modern Family” as the Manning brothers with Peyton as Alex and Eli as Luke.

15. Sam Bradford, STL — St. Louis is just one win short of their Vegas over/under (5). Not bad considering the starting QB is a rookie that only played one complete game the previous year at Oklahoma.

97. Brett Favre, MIN — You get the sense that for the first time, Favre regrets coming back. Put a fork in him. He and the Vikings are done.

