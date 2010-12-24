Week 10 Gambling Primer: Christmas Edition

Photo: AP

Now that we’re in the last two weeks of the season there are two things to keep in mind:

Most teams are well aware of what they need to do to get into the playoffs. That’s an added variable when examining matchups. There are games on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday now, don’t forget to get your bets in on time. (After checking your local gambling laws, of course).

Tonight’s game has the Steelers favoured by 14.5 at home against the Panthers. The Panthers are really bad, but that’s too big of a spread – lean towards Carolina.



Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs The Line: Chiefs -4.5 (SBGGlobal.com) The Pick: At home, the Chiefs are nearly impossible to beat, and Tennessee hasn't beaten anyone since October. Fighting for a playoff spot, we like the Chiefs to gash the Titans' D-line on their way to a big win. New York Giants at Green Bay Packers The Line: Packers -3 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: If Tom Coughlin's proved one thing in his tenure with the Giants, it's that Big Blue always responds well to adversary. Three short years ago, New York rattled off a eight straight wins on the road to save Coughlin's job. They'll do that again by beating the Packers on the road (where NY is 4-2) and qualifying for the playoffs. Take the Giants. Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns The Line: Ravens -4 (bodog.com) The Pick: This is a big game for the Ravens, but the Browns don't give anyone an easy time -- especially not their hated rivals. In just his first year Colt McCoy has shown an ability to control turnovers in hostile environments and we like him to help Cleveland cover. Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders Over/Under: 47 (Sportsbook.com) The Pick: These two teams in the top 10 in total offence and points also rank near the bottom in points allowed. That's why two-thirds of games which include either Indianapolis or Oakland surpass Vegas's line. We like those odds. Take the over. Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals The Line: Cowboys -6.5 (5Dimes.com) The Pick: Dallas's poor defence has made the team a gambler's nightmare, as the backdoor cover is always in play. But we don't have enough faith in Arizona's 31st ranked offence to get nervous this time around. The Cowboys will win big, even on the road.

