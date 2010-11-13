Week 10 Gambling Primer: 5 NFL Bets You Should Take This Sunday

Photo: Flickr/JJ Hall
We’re putting last week’s shellacking behind us, and welcoming in a new Sunday of games. While NFL fans look forward to Sunday Night’s huge Steelers-Patriots game, we’re focused on making money in the afternoon.As always, check your local gambling laws, set aside a few dollars, and follow us along as we look for lines to exploit in the NFL’s 10th week.
The Line: Bucs -7 (Sportsbook.com)
The Pick: This is by no means a ringing endorsement of the Bucs, but we expect them to keep on rolling this weekend. The Panthers are down to their fourth-string running back, and rookie QB Jimmy Clausen has been mostly shaky this season.
Over/Under: 42.5 (Sportsbook.com)
The Pick: Randy Moss isn't the only player returning to action in this game, as Dolphins QB Chad Pennington makes his first start in 13 months this Sunday. We expect both to have big games and carry the score well over 42.5 points.
The Line: Giants -15.5 (5Dimes.com)
The Pick: In setting the spread this high, 5Dimes is desperate for some action on the 'Boys. You should give it to them. The Giants have spent all week listening to how great they are, while the Cowboys, and interim coach Jason Garrett, want to prove they still have a pulse. We think Dallas keeps this one close.
The Line: Jacksonville -1.5 (Sportsbook.com)
The Pick: The matchup between two 4-4 AFC South teams should produce a ton of points, but Houston will put up just a few more. Jacksonville .500 record hides the fact that their wins come against teams with a combined 8-24 record. The Texans are better than that.
The Line: Cardinals -3 (Sportsbook.com)
The Pick: Believe it or not this uninspiring game has major consequences for the NFC playoff picture. The Cardinals have played better of late but Derek Anderson is due for one of his signature stinkbomb games. Seattle's not as bad as they played under backup QB Charlie Whitehurst last week -- Hasselbeck returns this week and we think Seattle's offence will, too. Take the 'Hawks.
