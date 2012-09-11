Cleveland Browns QB Explains How He Got Trapped Under A Gigantic American Flag Before The Game Yesterday

Photo: Fox

Browns rookie Brandon Weeden played one of the worst games in NFL history yesterday.He also got encased in one of those field-sized American flags before the game. Not a good way to start your career.



Mike Silver of Yahoo! got the scoop from Weeden on what happened:

“Got no warning. Was throwing like I always do and they came haulin’ a** with that thing right at me.”

“I was kneeling and just crawled out. It was about 10 seconds but it felt like forever.”

Close call. The Browns lost 17-16.

