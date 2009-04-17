Pot Grower Says Verizon Fios Guy Ratted Him Out

So this is why we set up Google alerts!

A self-professing pot grower in Maryland says on a message board that he almost got busted yesterday because a Verizon (VZ) Fios installer supposedly ratted him out during a house visit.

We’ll ask Verizon if it’s true or not, but either way, an entertaining tale!

Update: A Verizon rep says the company has “been unable to find any technician or office that knows about this or was involved in anything like it. Urban legend?”

From “PuffPuffPuffGive” on the Roll It Up message boards:

So, I have a small clone garden growing, under 15 plants, in the wash room of my apartment.

I live in Maryland.

Out of the 15 plants, 10 are almost ready.

So, Verizon FIOS needs to enter my apartment to put their bullshit cable into my life. I take the day off work, move the plants to a room they won’t be working in. (the plants are ak-47 clones, 1 week to harvest, stinky, about half a pound)

Verizon Fios enters, cuts holes in my ceiling, in the bathroom, the washingmachine/grow room (completely empty), and another room.

Then one of the motherfucking workmen calls the police on me for smelling bud.

Cops show up an hour later, say they’ve got a complaint, can they search?

I say, No, that I smoked a joint earlier in the day and maybe they saw that, but why are they harassing me smoking a joint in my own house?

They go to the rental office, tell them that they could not verify the mj smell, and that they did not arrest me.

Do I have grounds to sue Verizon for this breach of privacy?

If so, anyone know a MD lawyer?

or should I just shut up?

should I get rid of my gear?

(we’re moving june 14 to another , bigger apt in same complex)

I have no other legal issues.

Some help, commiseration would be great!

-Puff Puff

