Inside a tiny-house resort in Colorado where unique lodgings include a gnome home, a Rockies-themed loft, and a rustic cabin

- WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts in Lyons, Colorado, is one of the country’s largest tiny-home resorts.
- Today, the resort has 22 unique tiny homes that guests can rent starting at $149 a night.
- From a gnome home to a Colorado-themed loft, the tiny houses range in size, design, and theme.
At the edge of Lyons, Colorado, is a juxtaposition. The town is home to WeeCasa — one of the country’s largest tiny-house resorts.
Source: WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts
In 2013, a flood devastated the town of Lyons, including the town’s mobile park. The homes were left underwater and unsalvageable, Kenyon Waugh, the CEO and a partial owner of WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts, told Insider.
In the aftermath, the property owner searched for new ways to use the land. Waugh, who lived in Lyons, said he bought into the property and joined the brainstorm.
Waugh, the property owner, and a handful of other partners tossed out ideas for the 10-acre plot. The first idea was to turn part of the land into a wedding venue, which is what half the land is used for today.
The second idea came from Waugh. He suggested transforming the land into a tiny-home village for travelers, he said.
And that’s what they did. In 2015, Waugh and his partners opened WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts with 10 tiny homes on wheels. “We weren’t sure if anyone would come,” Waugh said.
But travelers came, Waugh said, and after a successful first season, WeeCasa added seven more tiny homes. Today, WeeCasa has 22 tiny homes that can be rented starting at $149 a night.
Each home has its own unique design and layout. “They’re all different and that’s what’s nice about them,” Waugh said, adding that the homes purchased by WeeCasa each cost about $100,000. Here’s a closer look inside the resort.
A rusty sign sits on the edge of the road, welcoming visitors to the tiny-house resort and wedding venue.
At the front of the property is a red home that serves as WeeCasa’s office. Here, guests check into the resort and receive a set of keys to their tiny home.
From there, guests can drive to their tiny homes. The village is one large loop and each tiny house is numbered.
As guests explore the village, they’ll spot some tiny homes with porches and others without. They might notice one tiny home with bump-outs while another features large windows. No home in the village looks the same.
Some are larger than others, Waugh said, adding “people want the biggest darn tiny house that you can get.” The Sequoia is one of the largest tiny houses at WeeCasa at 400 square feet. It starts at $229 a night and can sleep six people.
Source: WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts
Inside the Sequoia is a warm, wood-filled tiny home. The main floor has a full-size kitchen, a propane fireplace, and a living room with a pull-out couch. Upstairs, there’s a loft with a queen bed and two twin beds.
With the added square footage, the Sequoia’s kitchen has room for full-sized appliances, which some of the other homes lack.
But there are also houses that are truly tiny. WeeCasa’s smallest homes, which are also the cheapest at $149 a night, are 165 square feet.
And it’s not just the size that varies. Sprinkled throughout the village are kitschy, quirky homes like the Gnome Home, with a Hobbit theme and circular front door that costs $159 a night.
Another themed abode is the Rocky Mountain High house, inspired by the state of Colorado and designed by local artists. It costs $159 a night and the state flower, the Columbine, is proudly displayed on the outside.
Inside the 170-square-foot Rocky Mountain High house, a colorful mural of the Rocky Mountains covers a wall in the loft.
Other homes, like the Juniper, fall in the middle in terms of size and price. The Juniper is 200 square feet and costs $179 a night and has a living area, TV, and storage — something all tiny homes at WeeCasa feature.
No matter the size, each tiny home’s kitchen has at least a stovetop, mini-fridge, cookware, and French press, just like the one below in the Juniper tiny house.
All bathrooms also have full plumbing, like this one in the Juniper, with towels and toiletries provided.
And across all the tiny homes, guests can find ingenious space-saving hacks like hidden tables and staircase storage.
Outside of the tiny homes is WeeCasa’s main appeal — the outdoors. The property has shared fire pits, picnic tables, and outdoor games.
Steps away is Saint Vrain Creek. Here, guests can take a fly-fishing class or go tubing for an additional cost. Plus, Lyons, which is known as the Double Gateway to the Rockies, is a short drive to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Nature and tiny living are what attract hundreds of guests to WeeCasa each year. “We get tiny-house enthusiasts from 12 years old to 85 years old,” Waugh said. “And just to see the way people react to it, it’s a lot of fun.”
