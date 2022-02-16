Search

Inside a tiny-house resort in Colorado where unique lodgings include a gnome home, a Rockies-themed loft, and a rustic cabin

Monica Humphries
A row of tiny homes at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts in Lyons, Colorado.
A row of tiny homes at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts in Lyons, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider
  • WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts in Lyons, Colorado, is one of the country’s largest tiny-home resorts.
  • Today, the resort has 22 unique tiny homes that guests can rent starting at $149 a night.
  • From a gnome home to a Colorado-themed loft, the tiny houses range in size, design, and theme.
At the edge of Lyons, Colorado, is a juxtaposition. The town is home to WeeCasa — one of the country’s largest tiny-house resorts.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
Downtown Lyons in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider
Source: WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts
In 2013, a flood devastated the town of Lyons, including the town’s mobile park. The homes were left underwater and unsalvageable, Kenyon Waugh, the CEO and a partial owner of WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts, told Insider.
Damage caused by flooding between Lyons, Colorado, and Pinewood Springs, Colorado, in 2013.
Damage caused by flooding between Lyons, Colorado, and Pinewood Springs, Colorado, in 2013. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images
In the aftermath, the property owner searched for new ways to use the land. Waugh, who lived in Lyons, said he bought into the property and joined the brainstorm.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
Kenyon Waugh in front of a row of tiny homes at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider
Waugh, the property owner, and a handful of other partners tossed out ideas for the 10-acre plot. The first idea was to turn part of the land into a wedding venue, which is what half the land is used for today.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
Part of the wedding venue on the Lyons property. Monica Humphries/Insider
The second idea came from Waugh. He suggested transforming the land into a tiny-home village for travelers, he said.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
A row of tiny houses at the resort. Monica Humphries/Insider
And that’s what they did. In 2015, Waugh and his partners opened WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts with 10 tiny homes on wheels. “We weren’t sure if anyone would come,” Waugh said.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
The tiny houses form one large loop on the property. Monica Humphries/Insider
But travelers came, Waugh said, and after a successful first season, WeeCasa added seven more tiny homes. Today, WeeCasa has 22 tiny homes that can be rented starting at $149 a night.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
WeeCasa grew from 10 tiny homes to 22. Monica Humphries/Insider
Each home has its own unique design and layout. “They’re all different and that’s what’s nice about them,” Waugh said, adding that the homes purchased by WeeCasa each cost about $100,000. Here’s a closer look inside the resort.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
The Gnome Home at WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider
A rusty sign sits on the edge of the road, welcoming visitors to the tiny-house resort and wedding venue.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
The entrance sign to WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider
At the front of the property is a red home that serves as WeeCasa’s office. Here, guests check into the resort and receive a set of keys to their tiny home.
The check-in desk is in the red building at WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts.
The check-in desk is in the red building at WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider
From there, guests can drive to their tiny homes. The village is one large loop and each tiny house is numbered.
Each tiny house is numbered at the resort.
Each tiny house is numbered at the resort. Monica Humphries/Insider
As guests explore the village, they’ll spot some tiny homes with porches and others without. They might notice one tiny home with bump-outs while another features large windows. No home in the village looks the same.
A row of tiny homes at WeeCasa.
A row of tiny homes at WeeCasa. Monica Humphries/Insider
Some are larger than others, Waugh said, adding “people want the biggest darn tiny house that you can get.” The Sequoia is one of the largest tiny houses at WeeCasa at 400 square feet. It starts at $229 a night and can sleep six people.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
The largest tiny house on WeeCasa’s property. Monica Humphries/Insider
Source: WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts
Inside the Sequoia is a warm, wood-filled tiny home. The main floor has a full-size kitchen, a propane fireplace, and a living room with a pull-out couch. Upstairs, there’s a loft with a queen bed and two twin beds.
The loft in The Sequoia tiny house.
The loft in The Sequoia tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider
With the added square footage, the Sequoia’s kitchen has room for full-sized appliances, which some of the other homes lack.
The interior of one of the 22 tiny houses at WeeCasa.
The interior of The Sequoia tiny house at WeeCasa. Monica Humphries/Insider
But there are also houses that are truly tiny. WeeCasa’s smallest homes, which are also the cheapest at $149 a night, are 165 square feet.
An arrow points to one of the three tiny houses at WeeCasa that's 165 square feet.
An arrow points to one of the three tiny houses at WeeCasa that’s 165 square feet. Monica Humphries/Insider
And it’s not just the size that varies. Sprinkled throughout the village are kitschy, quirky homes like the Gnome Home, with a Hobbit theme and circular front door that costs $159 a night.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
Kenyon Waugh steps inside the Gnome Home. Monica Humphries/Insider
Another themed abode is the Rocky Mountain High house, inspired by the state of Colorado and designed by local artists. It costs $159 a night and the state flower, the Columbine, is proudly displayed on the outside.
A tiny home at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts.
A tiny home at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider
Inside the 170-square-foot Rocky Mountain High house, a colorful mural of the Rocky Mountains covers a wall in the loft.
The loft in the Rocky Mountain High tiny house.
The loft in the Rocky Mountain High tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider
Other homes, like the Juniper, fall in the middle in terms of size and price. The Juniper is 200 square feet and costs $179 a night and has a living area, TV, and storage — something all tiny homes at WeeCasa feature.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
The interior of a tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider
No matter the size, each tiny home’s kitchen has at least a stovetop, mini-fridge, cookware, and French press, just like the one below in the Juniper tiny house.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
The kitchen area in the Juniper tiny home. Monica Humphries/Insider
All bathrooms also have full plumbing, like this one in the Juniper, with towels and toiletries provided.
Side-by-side images of the bathroom.
Side-by-side images of a bathroom in the Juniper tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider
And across all the tiny homes, guests can find ingenious space-saving hacks like hidden tables and staircase storage.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
A table swivels out in one of the tiny homes. Monica Humphries/Insider
Outside of the tiny homes is WeeCasa’s main appeal — the outdoors. The property has shared fire pits, picnic tables, and outdoor games.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
Guests can access the fire pits and picnic tables throughout the property. Monica Humphries/Insider
Steps away is Saint Vrain Creek. Here, guests can take a fly-fishing class or go tubing for an additional cost. Plus, Lyons, which is known as the Double Gateway to the Rockies, is a short drive to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Tiny-resort in Lyons, Colorado
WeeCasa sits right on the River Bend Monica Humphries/Insider
Nature and tiny living are what attract hundreds of guests to WeeCasa each year. “We get tiny-house enthusiasts from 12 years old to 85 years old,” Waugh said. “And just to see the way people react to it, it’s a lot of fun.”
WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts.
WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider

