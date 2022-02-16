Inside a tiny-house resort in Colorado where unique lodgings include a gnome home, a Rockies-themed loft, and a rustic cabin

At the edge of Lyons, Colorado, is a juxtaposition. The town is home to WeeCasa — one of the country’s largest tiny-house resorts. Downtown Lyons in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts

In 2013, a flood devastated the town of Lyons, including the town’s mobile park. The homes were left underwater and unsalvageable, Kenyon Waugh, the CEO and a partial owner of WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts, told Insider. Damage caused by flooding between Lyons, Colorado, and Pinewood Springs, Colorado, in 2013. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images

In the aftermath, the property owner searched for new ways to use the land. Waugh, who lived in Lyons, said he bought into the property and joined the brainstorm. Kenyon Waugh in front of a row of tiny homes at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider

Waugh, the property owner, and a handful of other partners tossed out ideas for the 10-acre plot. The first idea was to turn part of the land into a wedding venue, which is what half the land is used for today. Part of the wedding venue on the Lyons property. Monica Humphries/Insider

The second idea came from Waugh. He suggested transforming the land into a tiny-home village for travelers, he said. A row of tiny houses at the resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

And that’s what they did. In 2015, Waugh and his partners opened WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts with 10 tiny homes on wheels. “We weren’t sure if anyone would come,” Waugh said. The tiny houses form one large loop on the property. Monica Humphries/Insider

But travelers came, Waugh said, and after a successful first season, WeeCasa added seven more tiny homes. Today, WeeCasa has 22 tiny homes that can be rented starting at $149 a night. WeeCasa grew from 10 tiny homes to 22. Monica Humphries/Insider

Each home has its own unique design and layout. “They’re all different and that’s what’s nice about them,” Waugh said, adding that the homes purchased by WeeCasa each cost about $100,000. Here’s a closer look inside the resort. The Gnome Home at WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider

A rusty sign sits on the edge of the road, welcoming visitors to the tiny-house resort and wedding venue. The entrance sign to WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider

At the front of the property is a red home that serves as WeeCasa’s office. Here, guests check into the resort and receive a set of keys to their tiny home. The check-in desk is in the red building at WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider

From there, guests can drive to their tiny homes. The village is one large loop and each tiny house is numbered. Each tiny house is numbered at the resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

As guests explore the village, they’ll spot some tiny homes with porches and others without. They might notice one tiny home with bump-outs while another features large windows. No home in the village looks the same. A row of tiny homes at WeeCasa. Monica Humphries/Insider

Some are larger than others, Waugh said, adding “people want the biggest darn tiny house that you can get.” The Sequoia is one of the largest tiny houses at WeeCasa at 400 square feet. It starts at $229 a night and can sleep six people. The largest tiny house on WeeCasa’s property. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts

Inside the Sequoia is a warm, wood-filled tiny home. The main floor has a full-size kitchen, a propane fireplace, and a living room with a pull-out couch. Upstairs, there’s a loft with a queen bed and two twin beds. The loft in The Sequoia tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

With the added square footage, the Sequoia’s kitchen has room for full-sized appliances, which some of the other homes lack. The interior of The Sequoia tiny house at WeeCasa. Monica Humphries/Insider

But there are also houses that are truly tiny. WeeCasa’s smallest homes, which are also the cheapest at $149 a night, are 165 square feet. An arrow points to one of the three tiny houses at WeeCasa that’s 165 square feet. Monica Humphries/Insider

And it’s not just the size that varies. Sprinkled throughout the village are kitschy, quirky homes like the Gnome Home, with a Hobbit theme and circular front door that costs $159 a night. Kenyon Waugh steps inside the Gnome Home. Monica Humphries/Insider

Another themed abode is the Rocky Mountain High house, inspired by the state of Colorado and designed by local artists. It costs $159 a night and the state flower, the Columbine, is proudly displayed on the outside. A tiny home at the WeeCasa Tiny House Resorts. Monica Humphries/Insider

Inside the 170-square-foot Rocky Mountain High house, a colorful mural of the Rocky Mountains covers a wall in the loft. The loft in the Rocky Mountain High tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

Other homes, like the Juniper, fall in the middle in terms of size and price. The Juniper is 200 square feet and costs $179 a night and has a living area, TV, and storage — something all tiny homes at WeeCasa feature. The interior of a tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

No matter the size, each tiny home’s kitchen has at least a stovetop, mini-fridge, cookware, and French press, just like the one below in the Juniper tiny house. The kitchen area in the Juniper tiny home. Monica Humphries/Insider

All bathrooms also have full plumbing, like this one in the Juniper, with towels and toiletries provided. Side-by-side images of a bathroom in the Juniper tiny house. Monica Humphries/Insider

And across all the tiny homes, guests can find ingenious space-saving hacks like hidden tables and staircase storage. A table swivels out in one of the tiny homes. Monica Humphries/Insider

Outside of the tiny homes is WeeCasa’s main appeal — the outdoors. The property has shared fire pits, picnic tables, and outdoor games. Guests can access the fire pits and picnic tables throughout the property. Monica Humphries/Insider

Steps away is Saint Vrain Creek. Here, guests can take a fly-fishing class or go tubing for an additional cost. Plus, Lyons, which is known as the Double Gateway to the Rockies, is a short drive to Rocky Mountain National Park. WeeCasa sits right on the River Bend Monica Humphries/Insider