Tech startup Weebly hires former Google executive Kim Jabal as its first CFO

Weebly has hired former Path CFO and Google finance executive Kim Jabal as its first finance chief.

Weebly was founded in 2007 and has grown into a global platform that allows users to easily create unique websites, blogs, and online stores.

The San Francisco-based tech startup raised $US35 million in April 2014, for a valuation of $US455 million. The company has been cash positive since 2009 and has not touched any of the money it raised from its series C round.

Jabal will be responsible for operating the finances of an organisation with more than 300 employees and 250 million unique monthly visitors across its network of sites.

Weebly cofounder and CEO David Rusenko tells Business Insider that the time is right to bring in someone with Jabal’s experience.

“As the organisation scales up and requires a new level of management, Kim’s experience and expertise is absolutely fantastic,” Rusenko says. “Over the next few years as we continue to grow, we will rely increasingly on her knowledge.”

Jabal says she brings two major areas of focus to Weebly: “I bring a fair amount of experience in terms of scaling a business, and I have also worked in early enough stage companies that have taught me how to navigate growth and understand when it’s the right time to put the right products and systems into place, and when it’s the right time to move quickly.”

“Taking Google from $US1 billion to $US36 billion as a core member of the finance team was an extraordinary experience that gave me the ability to figure out how and when to build structure, particularly in regards to finance and accounting, people operations, and customers operations,” she says. “Having gone through that experience at Google has been very helpful over the last few years at smaller companies.”

Jabal joins Weebly at a time of technological advancement at the firm. In October, Weebly launched Carbon, the third generation of its popular website-building software. The company also launched a new mobile app with a built-in app center, debuted a new website editor, built out its developer APIs, and debuted a new team function.

Rusenko says the company will continue to expand when it opens a new office in Berlin in a few weeks, adding to its European presence, which already includes employees in Paris and London.

Jabal says she decided to come on board because Weebly proved to be a very responsible company when it comes to finances, even as it has continued to experience rapid growth.

“The growth opportunities are significant, and the company has been super judicious around their spending,” she says. “I will be working closely with David and our team to figure out how to invest in the right places in a thoughtful way.”

“This is a really interesting space right now, and Weebly is positioned to grab market share, particularly overseas,” Jabal continues. “We have launched new payment methods and other support features outside the US, which will help grow the company. The new carbon launch is going to provide better tools and services for customers and really grow the business and revenue opportunities.”

With growth will come the need to spend more money. Rusenko says the $US35 million funding round will soon be utilised under Jabal’s guidance. “We intend to use the money,” he says. “We just happen to operate in a thoughtful and deliberate manner.”

Jabal most recently worked as the CFO of mobile app Path. During her time with the company Jabal says she learned how to grow a user base at scale while remaining nimble, “but also thoughtful and judicious.” She says Path taught her how to build a great company culture while hiring the best people, all lessons she plans to bring with her to Weebly.

