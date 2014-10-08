How To Watch Wednesday Morning's Lunar Eclipse --  Even If It's Cloudy

Early Wednesday morning, lucky skywatchers will get to see the last total lunar eclipse of the year.

The blood moon will be visible from even the brightest cities, like New York and Los Angeles, according to NASA’s eclipse expert Fred Espenak.

Since the moon will be low in the sky, however, when it reaches totality, you’ll need to be high up if you’re in a crowded city if you want to watch the moon turn bright red as it approaches the horizon.

But if you cannot make it outside, can’t find a suitable place, or if the clouds have come out to spite your lunar sighting, don’t fret. Slooh has you covered.

Slooh is a live online observatory that uses a global network of robotic telescopes to offer live feeds of celestial events like lunar eclipses. In fact, Slooh was the first robotic telescope to offer live viewing through a telescope on the web.

The free live streaming event will begin on Oct. 8 at 5:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 a.m. PDT) and last for four hours. You can even watch it live right here.

The livestream will be staffed by Slooh scientists Geoff Fox, Bob Berman, and Paul Cox, as well as multiple special guests.

One such guest is Duncan Copp, the producer of the documentary In the Shadow of the Moon and who has directed and produced many other astronomy films and TV shows.

If you have questions during the show for Copp or any of the other speakers, use the hashtag #sloohbloodmoon. The live feed will come from a global network of sites that Slooh has established in North America, Australia, New Zealand, eastern Asia, most of Japan, and the Hawaiian Islands.

In some parts of the world, live skywatchers will be able to see a selenelion eclipse, which only happens when the sun rises around the same time that the eclipsed moon sets. This rare phenomenon is only possible because of an optical illusion that Earth’s atmosphere creates — so you can see both the moon and the sun even though they are 180 degrees away from each other.

