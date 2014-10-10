These Images Will Make You Regret Sleeping In And Missing Yesterday's Eclipse

Sri Ramarathinam Lunar Eclipse October 8, 2014 as seen from Melbourne, Australia.

Yesterday morning, on Oct. 8, Earth passed directly between the sun and full moon leading to the final total eclipse of this year.

The eclipse began at 4:17 a.m. EDT (1:17 a.m. PDT) and lasted through 9:05 a.m. EDT (6:05 PDT). If you were too busy in your bed, dreaming of lunar eclipses and missed it, don’t worry.

Some of our awesome readers in Australia, California, Utah, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere were up and ready with cameras

Check out some of the amazing photos they took!

Between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. PT, Russ Opdahl took a series of images from full moon, to partial eclipse, and finally to total eclipse. He combined the images here in this gorgeous compilation that ends with a brilliantly bloody moon. Levi Santana, who is an amateur photographer in Quakers Hill, North South Wales, Australia, captured the lunar eclipse in its full blood-red mask as seen in the bottom right of the image compilation. You can see the eclipsed moon in the background to the left of this great pre-morning shot of the Indiana State Capitol Building taken by Missy Scarlett. Sri Ramarathinam took this amazing image Wednesday evening in Melbourne, Australia. Here, the moon has just begun to take on its infamous blood-red hue. Lunar Eclipse October 8, 2014 as seen from Melbourne, Australia. K. Williams was busy capturing the different phases of the eclipse in Fort Wayne, Indiana and compiled them in this beautiful image. Jennifer Lee was up before 4 a.m. PT so that she could capture this tranquil shot of the moon as it approached full totality in Rowland Heights, California's night sky. Missy Scarlett also took this brilliant, blue photo of the eclipsed moon as it set in Indianapolis just before sunrise. Although Pennsylvania had cloudy skies, Brad Jones managed to snap this excellent photo of a bloody moon against a deep-blue, pre-morning sky. They have very cloud skies down there. This is another shot by Brad Jones in Pensylvania that shows half blood moon with the other brightly illuminated. Karen Cruz in Salt Lake City, Utah captured the eclipse just as the moon entered the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. Had enough images? Now go learn something. 35 Science 'Facts' That Are Totally Wrong >

