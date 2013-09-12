Stocks Just Went Positive

After spending most of the morning in the red, the stock market has just gone positive.

Right now, the S&P 500 is trading at 1686, up 0.1% on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, is trading up 0.6%, or around 90 points, near 15,280.

Apple has been weighing on the market. Shares of the consumer tech giant are down 5.8% after a lackluster iPhone launch yesterday.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is about one basis point lower from yesterday’s close, trading near 2.96%.

There were no major economic data releases in the U.S. today.

The chart below shows the rally in S&P 500 futures that started around 10:30 AM ET.

