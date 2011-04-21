Wednesday Morning Recap: Looks Like Earnings Season Will Serve As Positive Catalyst

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes

– Technology stocks in play and helping boost markets globally

– Intel (INTC) reported strong earnings last night, which counterbalances TXN’s weak earnings on Monday

– Other tech names that reported solid earnings include VMW, YHOO, JNPR

– Weak tech earnings plays: CREE, ISRG, IBM

– Nikkei closed up 1.8%, Hang Seng up 1.6%, Shanghai Comp up 30bps

– European markets strong as well, up over 1.5% this morning

