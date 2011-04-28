HedgeFunLIVE.com – Morning Notes

– Fairly quiet trading ahead of FOMC press conference

– Nikkei rallied to close up 1.4% despite S&P downgrade of the outlook on the country’s debt

– China’s Shanghai Comp and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both closed down 50bps

– Strength in Aussie as a result of Australia CPI coming in higher than expected

– European bourses are mixed

– UK GDP came in in-line, despite whispers of a miss- hence, the cable rallied on the data release

– Concerns around Greece lingering- Greek debt yield hit another new high this morning (as did Portuguese yields)

– Commodities are relatively quiet today as well

click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/wednesday-morning-recap-laying-low-ahead-of-first-ever-fomc-post-decision-press-conference

