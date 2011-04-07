Wednesday Morning Recap: Global Markets Mostly Trading Higher, No Huge Catalysts Today Though

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Chinese markets reopened today after being closed for national holiday

– Recall that yday PBOC hiked rates, a move to which the Chinese markets are reacting positively, although some of the strength is probably attributed to being in catch up mode

– Shanghai Comp closed up 1.1%, Hang Seng up 60bps, and Nikkei down 30bps

– BOJ commenced a meeting that will last for two days

– European bourses were mixed, following lackluster data releases

– Swiss CPI came in higher than expected

– UK Industrial Production came in weaker than expected

– ECB and BOE schedule to meet tomorrow so European markets may continue to trade in a tight range as investors may not want to step in front of any commentary that may come out as a result of the meeting

