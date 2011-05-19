HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Global markets as well as commodities were strong in the overnight session

– Don’t see headlines that are acting as catalysts for the strength, but commodities seem to be the driver this morning

– BOE minutes showed minimal change to prior sentiment- kept target rate at 0.5% and its asset purchase plan unch’d

– European bourses have come in off their morning highs, but still holding up in the green

– S&P futures are flattish in the premarket

CLICK HERE for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/wednesday-morning-notes-no-headlines-acting-as-catalysts-for-morning-strength-in-global-markets

