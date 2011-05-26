Wednesday Morning Notes: Markets Have Strongly Rebounded Off Their Lows

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– Markets have strongly rebounded off their overnight lows

– Nikkei closed down 50ps with weakness attributed to Japan Trade Balance data, which came in weak, showing the first deficit in 31 years

– Shanghai closed down 90bps; Hang Seng closed up 10bps

– Euro and oil have also rebounded nicely off their overnight lows

– UK GDP came in in line

– There were rumours out that Greece would hold early elections, which PMs dismissed

– French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde announced she would seek IMF MD position, the post that Strauss-Kahn had left

