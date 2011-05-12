Wednesday Morning Notes: Commodities In Play

HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes
– China CPI came in higher than expected- Shanghai Comp closed down small, 20bps
– Industrial Production and Retail Sales both came in higher than expected
– Hang Seng reopened today, also closed down 20bps
– Nikkei outperformed, however, closing up 50bps
– Toyota earnings after Nikkei market close- the company reported weak figures
– Germany’s EU Harmonized CPI also came in higher than expected
