HedgeFundLIVE.com – Morning Notes



– China CPI came in higher than expected- Shanghai Comp closed down small, 20bps

– Industrial Production and Retail Sales both came in higher than expected

– Hang Seng reopened today, also closed down 20bps

– Nikkei outperformed, however, closing up 50bps

– Toyota earnings after Nikkei market close- the company reported weak figures

– Germany’s EU Harmonized CPI also came in higher than expected

click Here for full article

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/wednesday-morning-notes-commodities-in-play

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.