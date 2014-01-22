REUTERS/Christinne Muschi Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz.

Stock markets around the world are heading higher again.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei and the Hong Kong Hang Seng both closed up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 2.2%.

In Europe, markets are rising across the board, led by Italy’s FTSE MIB, up 0.7%.

In the United States, futures point to an unchanged open.

Today is another light day for economic data. No major releases are scheduled in the United States.

Perhaps the most notable event on the calendar is the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision, due out at 10 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.