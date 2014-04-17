Stocks Rallying

U.S. stocks are rallying for the third straight day, and the S&P 500 index is now only about 2% below the all-time high it reached on April 4.

The charts below show movements in various markets. Across the top, from left to right, are S&P 500 futures, the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen exchange rate, and the euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate. Across the bottom are gold futures, five-year U.S. Treasury note futures, and December 2015 eurodollar futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.