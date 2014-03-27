Stocks Go Red

After spending much of the morning in positive territory, U.S. stocks have fallen into the red.

The S&P 500 is trading at 1861, 0.2% below Tuesday’s closing levels. The move has been accompanied by a swift drop in the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen exchange rate, which is currently trading down 0.2%.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields are lower following a strong auction of 5-year notes at 1 p.m. ET. The 10-year Treasury yield is trading at 2.70%, down 5 basis points.

The charts below show price action in various markets. Across the top from left to right are the S&P 500 index, the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen exchange rate, and the euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate. Across the bottom are gold futures, 5-year U.S. Treasury futures, and December 2015 eurodollar futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.