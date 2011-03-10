HedgeFundLIVE — I have the biggest overnight short position I have had in nearly a month. I am very bearish. Odd, as I really was a perma bull. But I have always been the guy that saw things ahead of time. I have seen what is coming over the next couple of weeks for the last couple of months.



We are on the verge. Take your money off the table; the risk reward is significantly in the hands of the bears. The NASDQ was not strong today. It was weak. Did u not see the selling into every rally? Did you not see APPL hit a wall? Did you not see NFLX struggle and Amazon sell into every rally? Oil will rally overnight. It should.

The Middle East is a mess. How naive can we be, to believe that the Libyan civil war will be resolved in the near term? Are you deaf? Did you not hear that Saudi Arabia is outlawing peaceful protests? The day of rage is upon us. Oil will be trading at 110 next week. The market is stuck in a fever pitch, soon to be broken by the realities that are staring us in the face.

My aunt Bernice wants to know if I think Apple is cheap. Should she buy NFLX? Is JDSU going back to $300 a share? We have reached that insane moment that only occurs when the market nearly doubles inside of two years. We are in frenzy. When you wake from a euphoric dream, and reality sets in, depression is soon to follow.

As the saying goes, “Plan A never works, Plan B almost never works. No one ever has a Plan C. We are there and there is no plan C. Anarchy is upon us. Greed and a blind eye have brought us here. We need to correct, to find ourselves back on the path. The New York Times front-page lead article, “Rising Oil Prices Pose New Threat To U.S. Economy. Ignored. Page A14 Prime Minister Urges Iraqis to Call Off Nationwide Protests.

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/wednesday-market-expectations-it-has-begun

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.