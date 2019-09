If the day were to end right now, it’d be another good one.



Asia was solid, with stocks gaining 0.85% in Shanghai and 0.2% on the Sensex.

In Europe, Spain’s IBEX is up 1.5%. The CAC-40 is up 0.9%. The DAX is up 0.36%.

And in the US, the seemingly inexplicable futures rally that started last night has persisted.

Risk on!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.