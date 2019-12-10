8 wedding trends that didn't exist before the 2010s

kyonntra/Getty Images Weddings changed drastically in the last 10 years.

Like anything else, weddings have evolved in the last decade, particularly as a result of technological developments.

Insider talked to wedding experts from Zola, a digital platform for engaged couples, and Jean Dousset, a renowned jewellery company that specialises in engagement rings, about wedding trends that didn’t exist before 2010.

The experts pointed to hashtags, websites, and signature cocktails as more recent additions to wedding planning.

Bridal fashion has also changed, as colourful wedding dresses and wearing more than one outfit on the big day have become common.

Wedding hashtags became common as people integrated social media into their lives.

hobo_018/Getty Wedding hashtags became popular in the last decade.

Wedding hashtags wouldn’t have made sense to couples before the last decade, as Instagram wasn’t even invented until 2010.

Today, 77% of couples use a wedding hashtag, according to Zola, a digital marketplace for engaged couples.

“Hashtags are the breakout star of the last decade,” Jennifer Spector, Zola’s director of brand marketing, told Insider. “With hundreds of people snapping photos at all your wedding events, a hashtag is the best way to catalogue everything in one place.”

“Instagram and Pinterest have had a huge impact on wedding planning in the last decade,” she added.

People didn’t really have wedding websites before the 2010s.

LOUISE BEAUMONT/Getty Images The majority of engaged couples use wedding websites today.

Although digital wedding planning services have been around since the 1990s, it wasn’t common for people to use wedding websites for all their preparation until the last decade.

Today, 74% of engaged couples make a wedding website, according to WeddingWire’s Annual Wedding Report, which surveys more than 150,000 engaged people.

“Couples today do everything online, and the rise of wedding websites reflects that,” Spector said of the trend.

In recent years, couples have started using their wedding registry to raise funds for a honeymoon.

Dean Mitchell/Getty Images It’s common for couples to ask for financial donations on their registries.

“The majority of couples today live together before getting engaged and want to register for a mix of traditional home upgrades, gift cards, and cash funds to help pay for their honeymoon or a down payment on their first home,” Spector said of modern registries.

A study conducted by Jean Dousset, a luxury jewellery designer, found that 20% of millennial couples asked their guests to donate to a honeymoon fund in lieu of gifts.

“Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a registry that doesn’t include a mix of gifts and cash funds,” Spector added.

Couples embraced mini-moons in the 2010s.

AleksandarGeorgiev/Getty Images Mini-moons became popular in the last decade.

“Mini-moons” are shorter and less expensive versions of honeymoons that give couples a chance to enjoy time alone without breaking the bank.

The term wasn’t even in the dictionary until 2019, according to Zola.

“More and more couples in the last decade paid for their own wedding, so mini-moons are a great way to celebrate and decompress while spreading out expenses over a few months,” Spector said of the trend.

The pink wedding dress craze hit during the last decade.

Monique Lhuillier Colourful gowns became popular.

Wedding dress trends constantly change, but any fan of “Say Yes to the Dress” will tell you that more and more brides became interested in blush-toned gowns as the decade progressed, bucking the tradition of stark white dresses.

Neutral-toned gowns are also becoming popular on the wedding runways.

And brides also decided that one dress wasn’t enough in the 2010s.

Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images Many brides wear two dresses to their weddings.

It also became popular for brides to wear more than one wedding dress to her nuptials in the last 10 years.

For instance, Meghan Markle famously wore two dresses to her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Couples began implementing first looks into their wedding day schedules.

Shutterstock First looks are becoming more common.

Traditionally, couples didn’t see each other before their wedding ceremonies, as it’s believed to be bad luck.

But today, many brides and grooms are choosing to have a “first look,” where they see each other for the first time in their wedding attire before the ceremony.

In fact, 30% of engaged couples have a first look today, according to the experts at Jean Dousset.

Signature cocktails are a wedding staple today.

Rawpixel.com/Unsplash Signature cocktails became popular in the last 10 years.

“Weddings in the 2010s were all about making it personal and signature cocktails are another way couples add personality to their celebration,” Spector said.

According to Zola, 85% of engaged couples choose to offer a special beverage at their weddings today.

“Some of the best signature cocktails names I’ve seen are the ‘She Swiped Right Refresher’ and a ‘Matrimony Martini,'” Spector added.

