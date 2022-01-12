I’ve been a bridesmaid in over 100 weddings. Here are 10 traditions and trends that should end in 2022.

Couples might be happier if they didn’t feel obligated to do certain traditions. Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

As an experienced pro bridesmaid, I think certain trends and traditions should fade this year.

The bouquet toss can sometimes be isolating and embarrassing for single guests.

Hiring traditional wedding vendors can actually cost couples more money.

As the founder of a professional-bridesmaid business, Bridesmaid for Hire, I’ve been part of hundreds of weddings and seen it all.

There are so many traditions and trends that people include in their big day for no reason other than that they think they need to, but I believe couples would be happier if they planned ceremonies that ditched the commonalities.

Here are the top wedding customs I think couples should skip in 2022:

The bouquet toss can be isolating and embarrassing for single friends

Gift the bouquet to someone instead. Kristina Kokhanova/Shuttershock

I was single for most of my career as a professional bridesmaid, so when the bride went to toss the bouquet, I tried to hide in the bathroom.

Although it might seem fun to throw a floral arrangement at your single friends in the hopes that whoever catches it finds love ASAP, it can actually be isolating and embarrassing.

Instead, take that bouquet home or gift it to a family member who was helpful during your wedding experience. It will mean more to them than your single friends.

If the thought of walking down the aisle is stressful, then skip it

When I ask the brides what part of their wedding makes them the most nervous, seven out of 10 times they say walking down the aisle. It’s a moment when all eyes are on you, and that can feel overwhelming.

There’s no rule that says you have to walk down the aisle, so if that’s making you anxious, skip the tradition and stand up at the altar as your guests sit down for the ceremony.

You don’t need to find people to make up a large bridal party

One of the main reasons people hire me is because they don’t have any close friends who can be in their wedding party.

And although being a support system for strangers before and on their big day is the heartbeat of my business, I don’t believe that everyone needs to or should have bridesmaids.

If you don’t have a lot of close friends, skip the bridesmaid tradition. You shouldn’t feel stressed trying to find 10 people to make up a big bridal party.

There’s no reason to only wear white if you don’t want to

Feeling obligated to wear white is an outdated tradition. Emma manners/Shuttershock

The concept of wearing a traditional wedding dress started in the 19th century and is outdated. Wear white if you’d like, but don’t feel obligated to.

If you don’t want to go with a traditional look, you’ll have more dress options and won’t be locked into spending top dollar for a fit that’s marketed as a wedding gown.

Guests can get bored during a long cocktail hour

At the majority of weddings I’ve been to, guests have started to get bored and tired halfway through cocktail hour.

Although people like to enjoy drinks and appetizers, shortening the length of cocktail hour lets your guests head straight to the entertainment.

Party favors can eat into your budget and often get left behind

Guests often forget to grab the wedding favors on their way out. elitravo/Shuttershock

If you’re looking to save some money, skip paying for party favors. Most of the time, nobody remembers to grab them on the way out.

Your reception alone is enough of a party favor for your guests — you don’t need to give them anything more.

Hiring traditional wedding vendors can cost you more money

Right after getting engaged, many couples instantly go on the hunt to pick their wedding vendors, but hiring outside of the traditional industry can save you cash in 2022.

People often pay more when they book traditional wedding vendors. If you’re on a budget, skip hiring a “wedding photographer” and research the rates of “event photographers” or “general photographers” instead.

Expensive bachelor and bachelorette parties can cost your friends a lot of money and time

Although having an Instagram-worthy bachelorette party might be high-up on your engagement wish list, it’s a huge ask to request that your friends drop a few thousand dollars and take time off of work to go on a five-day vacation.

Find out your friends’ budgets and how much time they can take off to travel for this event, then plan with those restrictions in mind.

Don’t opt for bridesmaid dresses that your wedding party will only wear once

Bridesmaid dresses can be expensive. Valley Journal/Shuttershock

It’s time to say goodbye to picking a single-style, chiffon dress that hardly looks good on any of your bridesmaids.

Plus it costs them a lot for a dress they’ll only wear once. Stop lying and telling them that they’ll use it again — they won’t.

Instead, pick a color or a fabric and let your bridesmaids find outfits that they truly adore.

Enjoy room service instead of throwing a post-wedding brunch

Even though it seems like a kind gesture to offer your guests a breakfast spread the day after your wedding, most of your friends and family are eager to pack up and head home.

Skip the post-wedding brunch, pocket the cash, and spend the morning ordering room service with your partner instead.